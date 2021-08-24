Cancel
The knotty problem of applying real-world laws to VR and AR

By Karen Silverman, Thomas A. Campbell
World Economic Forum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtual and augmented reality technologies are evolving fast – and our legal systems are unprepared. Here's a guide to the challenges this poses, along with the questions we need to start asking. As we continue to grapple with governance imperatives for artificial intelligence (AI), the emergence and acceleration of augmented...

www.weforum.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vr#Virtual Environment#Privacy Rights#Ar Vr#Xr#Cnet#Americans#The Washington Post#Idc#Cto
