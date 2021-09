Ford has been giving us loads of stuff to talk about lately, revealing a new budget version of the Explorer called the Enthusiast ST earlier in the year. We've also just learned of a one-of-a-kind Explorer ST built by Ford Performance just for the track. There's clearly a lot going on in the performance Explorer range, and earlier this week, we heard a rumor that the Explorer ST would be losing all-wheel drive as a standard feature and would be going RWD for the 2022 model year. Well, it seems that the rumor was right, as Ford has just added to the Explorer ST range with a base RWD model while also giving us a new trim level called the ST-Line for the 2022 model year.