Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/24/21: Adam Eaton, Kenta Maeda, and Zack Britton

Even with the sour taste of those two blowout losses in Houston lingering, the Mariners did exactly what they needed to on their eight-game road trip: win in Texas and in Oakland. They moved to just one game behind the A’s in the Wild Card race and gained a half game on Boston after the Twins beat the Red Sox in extra innings yesterday. Despite the narrowing of the standings, all of the projection systems still have a hard time believing the Mariners have any real chance at making the playoffs. FanGraphs is the most pessimistic, putting their playoff odds at just 4.8%; FiveThirtyEight is the most optimistic at 16%, while Baseball Prospectus splits the difference at 8.4%. Mathematically, those odds feel about right, but if there’s anything this team has taught us this year, it’s that math doesn’t play nicely with the rules of Chaos Ball.
