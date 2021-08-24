Cancel
MLB

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/24/21: Adam Eaton, Kenta Maeda, and Zack Britton

By Becca Weinberg
Lookout Landing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Ty France game-tying home run. Another dominant Paul Sewald outing. A clutch win to start off a very important series. This team is fun. The Mariners look to take two in a row from the A’s today following last night’s exciting comeback win. In Mariners News... Ty doing Ty...

