Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/24/21: Adam Eaton, Kenta Maeda, and Zack Britton

By the final game of a four-game series where the Mariners have already dropped the first three, the handwriting isn’t on the wall so much as it is burned in with acid and a flamethrower. But, as we’ve seen time and time again as Mariners fans, you have to play out the string every season, serving as bit players in other teams’ championship stories. The Royals are a team ostensibly in the same barely-floating boat as the Mariners, but pushed their way to the forefront of the stage in this series, leaving the Mariners background players in their own ballpark.