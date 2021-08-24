Cancel
Accidents

Two Firefighters Recovering, One in Hospital After PA Duplex Fire

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo PA firefighters are recovering and one is in the hospital after battling a duplex fire in Sharpsburg early Monday morning, reports pittsburgh.cbslocal.com. About 35 firefighters from several different departments fought extreme heat as they rushed to the scene on Main Street. Officials say the fire was in the half...

Dexter, ORkezi.com

One person taken to the hospital after two-vehicle crash in Dexter

DEXTER, Ore. -- One person was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after a crash involving two vehicles in Dexter Saturday morning, according to officials. Officials said that person had moderate injuries. The occupants of the second car went to the hospital on their own to be checked out,...
Eugene, ORKVAL

Two hospitalized in explosion and structure fire in west Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. - Around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Eugene Springfield Fire responded to an explosion and structure fire near the intersection of Bailey Hill Road and 11th in Eugene. Two individuals were treated for injuries and transported to the hospital, their conditions are unknown, the fire department said. DID YOU...
Merna, NESand Hills Express

Two-Vehicle Accident At Merna Sends One To The Hospital

MERNA— A two-vehicle accident at the Highway 2/92 intersection resulted in one person being transported to Melham Medical Center with possible injuries. According to Custer County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Barrett Gibbons, a dark-colored Toyota SUV was traveling west and began to cross Highway 2. At the same time, an unknown...
Asheville, NCFOX Carolina

One injured during fire near Caribou Rd. in Asheville, firefighters say

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- One person was injured during a house fire along the 300 block of Caribou Rd. on Sunday, according to a tweet from the Asheville Fire Department. The fire is under control, according to firefighters. The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, AFD confirms. Stay...
Hopkinsville, KYwkdzradio.com

East 19th Street Duplex Damaged In Fire

A duplex on East 19th Street in Hopkinsville was damaged when a fire broke out inside Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke was coming from the duplex located at 812 East 19th Street when they arrived just after 12 am. The fire was reportedly found in a front room and...
Evansville, INwevv.com

One Hospitalized in Evansville Apartment Fire

One person was hospitalized after a Wednesday night apartment fire on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Fire Department says crews responded to the Omega Apartments complex on S. Green River Road just before midnight on Wednesday, after a resident in one of the units called 911 after hearing a smoke detector.
AccidentsBBC

Firefighters tackle multiple Devon barn fires overnight

Firefighters have been tackling two barn fires across Devon, which have seen more than 170 bales of hay set alight. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said they had dealt with incidents in Chillington and Hemborough. They were called to the Chillington fire at about 20:20 BST on Wednesday, where...
Accidentswesternmassnews.com

Young children "misusing" lighter and candle cause of fire in Turners Falls

TURNERS FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A multi-alarm fire in Turners Falls Sunday that left a two-family home "badly damaged" was caused by two young children "misusing a lighter and a candle," fire officials confirm. "Keep matches and lighters out of curious kids’ reach, and start fire education early by showing...
Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

Furnace Fire Caught Early

A report of a fire in an unoccupied home Saturday summoned Chillicothe Fire Fighters. The call came in at about 6:00 pm for the fire in a furnace at 1803 Rosewood Lane. Upon entering the residence, the fire crew found the home extremely warm. A bystander stated that they found fire inside the furnace and called 911. Fire personnel entered the home and found fire in the furnace. The gas was shut off, and fire personnel used a water extinguisher to put out the fire and cool off the furnace.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Firefighter, two residents injured in home fire

Three transported to hospitals; Saturday blaze involving car, home under investigation.A Portland firefighter and two residents were injured in an early Saturday house fire. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately released. The firefighters suffered heat exhaustion and the residents suffered smoke inhalation. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a house fire at 7007 N. Amherst St. at 12:43 a.m. Aug. 21. Initial reports were that two residents had jumped off the second floor. When crews arrived, two residents were in front and they found flames involving a car, the first floor and extending to the second. Multiple hose lines were stretched outside and inside the home to fight the blaze. Truck crews began to search the home and initiate ventilation operations on the roof. The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes. Ambulances were called to transport the firefighters and residents to hospitals. The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to PF&R, in addition to the crews, the following resources were used: three ambulances; five engines; three trucks; two battalion chiefs; one deputy chief; and one investigator. {loadposition sub-article-01}
New Castle, PANew Castle News

City firefighters called to Mahoningtown duplex blaze

New Castle firefighters were called to a duplex in flames at 919-921 N. Liberty St. in Mahoningtown just before midnight Tuesday night. A city police officer who arrived first said the front of the house was in flames when he arrived. He tried to see if anyone was inside, but he learned that one family had escaped to the back of the house.
Moscow, IDFireEngineering.com

WA Fire Chief Dies While Fighting Wildfire

Aug. 30—Longtime Colfax Fire Chief Jim Krouse died from an apparent heart attack while fighting a wildfire Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the department. Krouse, who served as a volunteer firefighter in Colfax for 52 years — 40 of them as chief — was responding to a...

