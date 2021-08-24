Two Firefighters Recovering, One in Hospital After PA Duplex Fire

Three transported to hospitals; Saturday blaze involving car, home under investigation.A Portland firefighter and two residents were injured in an early Saturday house fire. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately released. The firefighters suffered heat exhaustion and the residents suffered smoke inhalation. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a house fire at 7007 N. Amherst St. at 12:43 a.m. Aug. 21. Initial reports were that two residents had jumped off the second floor. When crews arrived, two residents were in front and they found flames involving a car, the first floor and extending to the second. Multiple hose lines were stretched outside and inside the home to fight the blaze. Truck crews began to search the home and initiate ventilation operations on the roof. The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes. Ambulances were called to transport the firefighters and residents to hospitals. The cause of the fire is under investigation. According to PF&R, in addition to the crews, the following resources were used: three ambulances; five engines; three trucks; two battalion chiefs; one deputy chief; and one investigator. {loadposition sub-article-01}