Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

TWitM: the Nick Pratto show

By Minda Haas Kuhlmann
Royals Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘This Week in the Minors’ is our weekly look at notable performances from all over the system, from big-name prospects and less-heralded guys alike. The mission is to answer this simple question: “Who had a good week?”. Today, we’ll cover results from Tuesday, August 17 through Sunday, August 22. AAA...

www.royalsreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Pratto
Person
Jakob Junis
Person
Jackson Kowar
Person
Nick Loftin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haas#The Columbus Clippers#Kyleisbel 5#Omastormchasers#Double A#Instagram#Triple A#Lhp Daniel Tillo#The South Bend Cubs#Chc#S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBRoyals Review

TWitM: Bobby Witt, Jr. and the Chasers do it all

‘This Week in the Minors’ is our weekly look at notable performances from all over the system, from big-name prospects and less-heralded guys alike. The mission is to answer this simple question: “Who had a good week?”. Today, we’ll cover results from Tuesday, August 24 through Sunday, August 29. AAA...
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Frazier not in San Diego's Friday lineup

San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Frazier is being replaced at second base by Ha-Seong Kim against Phillies starter Matt Moore. In 512 plate appearances this season, Frazier has a .310 batting average with a .791 OPS, 4 home...
MLBzonecoverage.com

Tiny Nick’s Gambling Picks: 8/18

MLB (1 Unit) Milwaukee Brewers/St. Louis Cardinals First 5 Innings Under 3.5 (-110): 6:45 PM CT on Bally Sports MW. If you’re looking for offense, you’re looking in the wrong place because these teams simply don’t score against each other’s starting pitching. In seven games this season, the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals have gone 6-1 under this number in the first five innings, including the highest-scoring meeting they’ve had — a 14 run game. And with these elite pitchers taking the mound, I don’t see any change in that trend tonight.
MLBnumberfire.com

Nick Ahmed leading off for Diamondbacks on Wednesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Nick Ahmed is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ahmed will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat first versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Phillies. David Peralta moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ahmed for 8.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
MLBMLB

3 Sox, Pratto lead Prospect Team of the Week

MLB Pipeline's Prospect Team of the Week honors the best performances from the previous seven days. Any Minor Leaguer currently on an organization Top 30 Prospects list in our Prospect Rankings is eligible. It was far from a banner week for the Red Sox at the Major League level. However,...
MLBnumberfire.com

Nick Ahmed sitting for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Nick Ahmed is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Ahmed is being replaced at shortstop by Josh Rojas against Rockies starter Jon Gray. In 396 plate appearances this season, Ahmed has a .220 batting average with a .609 OPS, 3...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gilbert expected to start as Arizona hosts San Diego

San Diego Padres (69-62, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (44-88, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (7-6, 0.00 ERA) Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (1-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +146, Padres -168; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona...
MLBRoyals Review

Seattle Mariners Series Preview: They’re somehow hanging around the race

I’m pretty convinced the Seattle Mariners aren’t especially good. They don’t hit for average. They don’t really get on base. They do have some pop, but that’s about it. They don’t score many runs. They’re not an elite pitching staff. They don’t run the bases particularly well. They don’t play great defense. They’ve been outscored by quite a bit. Then how in the hell are they11 games over .500? I honestly don’t really know, but after watching the 2014 Royals (who did have an elite defense and back of the bullpen), I know that anything is possible and that Scott Servais deserves a ton of credit for keeping this team at least on the periphery of the race. And they’re starting to graduate some of their better young players to the big leagues. While they’re finding varying levels of success with them, better days do seem to be on the horizon for the Mariners, the owners of the longest postseason drought in pro sports.
MLBRoyals Review

Royals Review Radio: Brady Singer, Cal Eldred, and Ryan O’Hearn

This week, Alex Duvall, Jeremy “Hokius” Greco, and Max Rieper discuss the progress of Royals pitchers, particularly Brady Singer, and what the role of Cal Eldred has been in their development. How much credit or blame should Eldred get? Plus we discuss the fascination with playing Ryan O’Hearn and staying loyal to certain guys.
MLBRoyals Review

Rank the 2022 Royals rotation candidates

The Royals have rested a lot of their hopes on getting back to contention on the backs of their young pitchers. Although there were some early struggles, the rotation has gotten younger and better over the summer, giving the team more of a chance to compete. Since the All-Star break, Royals starters have a respectable 4.04 ERA, good for the 7th in the American League, and the Royals have a winning record of 20-17 over that time.
MLBRoyals Review

Maybe three isn’t a crowd

Yesterday the Royals placed Salvador Perez at the DH spot for the 28th time this season. That is a number that is approaching his career-high for starts at the position that he set in the 2018 season when he was put in that spot 30 times. It’s a position the Royals fans are likely to see him at more and more as he plays through his contract that extends through his club option season of 2026. Later in the game, they sacrificed the DH to pinch run for Cam Gallagher in the 11th inning and move Salvy behind the plate, and while that didn’t stretch into difficulty, it got me thinking about a future roster possibility next year and into future seasons.
MLBRoyals Review

Royals call up Scott Blewett, Josh Staumont on the Injured List

The Royals announced they have placed pitcher Josh Staumont on the Injured List and have called up right-handed pitcher Scott Blewett from Triple-Omaha. Staumont pitched Wednesday against the Astros, giving up walk, hit, and run in 2⁄3 of an inning, while recording a strikeout. Overall he has a 3.42 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 50 innings and is third on the team with five saves. No injury was listed.
MLBRoyals Review

Edward Olivares is the hero as Royals win in Seattle, 8-7

The Royals decided to wait until the games start at 9:10 pm to play their wildest baseball of the year. Edward Olivares was the hero in a 12-inning, four-and-a-half hour marathon, as Kansas City beat Seattle 8-7 on Friday night. It was a terrific baseball game. Kris Bubic had a...
MLBRoyals Review

Game CXXVII: Royals at Mariners

Since disastrously limping into the All-Star Break, the Royals have quietly played tolerable baseball since. Kansas City heads to the west coast with a 20-17 record since the break, which includes series wins against some pretty good teams. This seems about what we thought the ceiling would be. We all...
MLBRoyals Review

Jarrod Dyson claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays

Outfielder Jarrod Dyson has been claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays, according to a report by Robert Murray. The 37-year old veteran appeared in 77 games with the Royals this year, with 132 plate appearances .221/.256/.311 with 8 steals in 11 attempts. The Blue Jays are 5.5 games back of a post-season spot and may be looking for more speed to win games. Dyson has 264 career steals with an 84.8 percent success rate, one of the highest success rates in baseball history.
MLBRoyals Review

Lesky’s Notes: The future will have to wait...probably

As we approach the end of August, that usually means an exciting time for fans of teams not going anywhere - September callups! Only this season, and ostensibly for the foreseeable future, that’s a little different than it’s ever been before. The roster only expands to 28 now in September. I sort of understand why. The game played in September with bullpens as big as 13 or 14 is a very different game than the one played in April through August. And September is the time when the schedule makers go heavy on division games that could determine how the postseason shapes up. Why would you play a totally different game for one month than you do for the first five? It’d be like changing the rules of the game once it goes into the 10th inni...oh right. Anyway, there are only two open roster spots for the Royals in addition to their usual 26, and it’s already been essentially announced that they’ll call up a third catcher (I’d assume Sebastian Rivero) and another arm for the bullpen (probably one of the guys currently on the IL).
NFLRoyals Review

Royals continue the Grass Creek Massacre of 2021, win 4-2

Two things were immediately obvious after the first couple of innings, today. The first was that Daniel Lynch had his slider and changeup working. The second was that no one wanted to help him out. His final line was 4.2 innings pitched with seven hits, three walks, and one run scored. However, he could easily have allowed one fewer walk with better strike calls in the first inning and two fewer hits with better defense in the second inning. Edward Olivares made a bad break on a Cal Raleigh flyball to allow a one-out single and then Jarred Kelenic popped up on the infield but no one caught it. The worst part, however, was that after fielding the dropped popup Hanser Alberto stood there staring at people instead of throwing to second to get Raleigh even as Nicky Lopez screamed for him to do so.
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

Morning mound visit: Salvador Perez is mashing

Jay Jaffe | FanGraphs: Salvador Perez is in the Royals’ lineup nearly every day, and he’s flying past his career high in home runs. His current 38 dingers is significantly higher than his previous high of 27. Terence Moore | Forbes: MLB replay is not working as intended. Any casual...

Comments / 0

Community Policy