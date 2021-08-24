TWitM: the Nick Pratto show

As we approach the end of August, that usually means an exciting time for fans of teams not going anywhere - September callups! Only this season, and ostensibly for the foreseeable future, that’s a little different than it’s ever been before. The roster only expands to 28 now in September. I sort of understand why. The game played in September with bullpens as big as 13 or 14 is a very different game than the one played in April through August. And September is the time when the schedule makers go heavy on division games that could determine how the postseason shapes up. Why would you play a totally different game for one month than you do for the first five? It’d be like changing the rules of the game once it goes into the 10th inni...oh right. Anyway, there are only two open roster spots for the Royals in addition to their usual 26, and it’s already been essentially announced that they’ll call up a third catcher (I’d assume Sebastian Rivero) and another arm for the bullpen (probably one of the guys currently on the IL).