NFL

Fantasy Football News and Analysis

fftoday.com
 8 days ago

Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) via Twitter: "Josh Rosen is signing with the #Falcons, per source." (Twitter) FFToday's Take: Atlanta seems to be an ideal landing spot for Rosen, who's been perceived as a total bust since being drafted 10th overall in 2018 among a huge crop of QB talent. He'll likely serve as the primary backup to Matt Ryan since No. 2 QB AJ McCarron suffered a torn ACL, and the Falcons currently have only UDFA Feleipe Franks behind Matt Ryan. The Falcons could always add another veteran in the meantime if Rosen looks lost.

Matt Ryan
