The Fighter vs. The Writer Podcast Ep. 1: Michael Bisping talks Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, Conor McGregor’s latest controversy
In the debut episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast, UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping joins host Damon Martin to debate the upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, whether or not Paul’s inclusion in combat sports is a good thing or not as well as Conor McGregor’s latest outburst on social media and his overall behavior since suffering a broken leg in his trilogy against Dustin Poirier.www.mmafighting.com
