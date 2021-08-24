Cancel
Master Python, the most popular programming language, for under $30

By VB Deals
VentureBeat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a fun fact. When Guido van Rossum created the Python programming language, he was also reading the published scripts from “Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” a BBC comedy series from the 1970s. He thought he needed a name that was short, unique, and slightly mysterious, so he decided to call the language … well, you know. That was just over thirty years ago, and since then it has been widely accepted by programmers around the world. Perhaps now is the time for you to bring your Python skills to the next level.

EngineeringVentureBeat

What AI researchers can learn from the self-assembling brain

The history of artificial intelligence is filled with theories and attempts to study and replicate the workings and structure of the brain. Symbolic AI systems tried to copy the brain’s behavior through rule-based modules. Deep neural networks are designed after the neural activation patterns and wiring of the brain. But...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Top 8 AI and Machine Learning Frameworks for Beginners

All that you ‘need-to-know’ about AI and ML algorithms. The concept of Artificial Intelligence has been around since the first half of the 20th century. In 1950's, when a young mathematician Alan Turing explored the possibility of existence of artificial intelligence mathematically. 70 years later, today, we trust AI to drive us safely, book restaurants for us, detect presence of cancer cells.
UberCodecademy

What does a Data Engineer do?

Data engineering is a fast-growing field in the world of AI and data. But you might be wondering, what exactly does a Data Engineer do? In this article, we shine a spotlight on the role of Data Engineer, based on information shared by industry coaches Nana Essuman and Femi Anthony during the Black and Brilliant AI Accelerator program. Nana is the Director of Data Engineering at Condé Nast, and Femi Anthony is a Lead Data Engineer at Capital One.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

The Revolving Door For Machine Learning Models

Academics have been known to borrow ideas from nature and other fields while applying them in a slightly different way to new problems. These days, in data science, we see many ideas, technologies, and scientific advancements that are applied across the big three (NLP, Vision, Audio). I would like to...
MarketsSearchengine Journal

Which Schema Types Are Used Most by Industry [Research]

With so much content to process, search engines prefer data on a website to be structured in a way that helps easily identify and understand your content. With schema markup, marketers have hundreds of item properties to base their optimizations on. So which ones are used the most?. Enterprise SEO...
Coding & ProgrammingDice Insights

3 Web Programming Technologies That Offer Alternatives to JavaScript

JavaScript is one of the world’s most popular programming languages. Not only does it usually place highly on lists of popular programming languages produced by RedMonk, Stack Overflow, TIOBE, and other organizations—it also has the world’s largest developer community, at least according to SlashData’s recent State of the Developer Nation.
Softwaredevops.com

Google Unveils Tool to Better Secure GitHub Repos

Google today launched a GitHub app that provides automated continuous enforcement of security best practices for GitHub projects. Kim Lewandowski, a product manager for open source software security at Google, said the Allstar application enables IT teams to assess any project on GitHub to check for security policy adherence. In addition, Allstar sets desired enforcement actions and automatically applies those rules when triggered by a setting or file change in a repository.
EngineeringPosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Simulated Quantum Technology on Classical Computing Hardware

Lurking in the background of the quest for true quantum supremacy hangs an awkward possibility – hyper-fast number crunching tasks based on quantum trickery might just be a load of hype. Now, a pair of physicists from École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland and Columbia University in the US have come up with a better way to judge the potential of near-term quantum devices – by simulating the quantum mechanics they rely upon on more traditional hardware. Their study made use of a neural network developed by EPFL's Giuseppe Carleo and his colleague Matthias Troyer back in 2016, using machine learning to...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Semi-Supervised Machine Learning Explained

Machines can learn in various ways. Supervised learning is a machine learning problem involving learning an input to output mapping function based on example input-output pairs. Unsupervised learning involves learning patterns from unlabeled data. Semi-supervised learning may be seen as a hybrid of both supervised and unsupervised learning. Essentially, when...
Computersmspoweruser.com

GitHub Classroom extension now available for Visual Studio Code

You can preconfigure a supported integrated development environment (IDE) for assignments you create in GitHub Classroom. Microsoft recently released GitHub Classroom extension for Visual Studio Code. With this availability, you can now enable Visual Studio Code as a preferred editor for all Assignments in GitHub Classroom. Once enabled, when students click “Open in VS Code” badge, it will open the assignment in Visual Studio Code with the new GitHub Classroom extension auto-installed.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

GitHub Copilot: The Coding AI

If you're a programmer, there's a good chance you've become exhausted from writing lengthy programs (or you will!) And you've probably wondered to yourself, "What if I had someone sitting with me to help me create these programs?" Now you have GitHub Copilot, an Artificial Intelligence tool that helps you...
Businessphoronix.com

Microsoft & Others Form The eBPF Foundation

One of the most exciting Linux kernel innovations in recent years has been eBPF for an in-kernel virtual machine allowing sandboxed programs running within the Linux kernel. The Linux Foundation along with Microsoft and other partners are now forming the eBPF Foundation. For driving eBPF usage moving forward for these...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Disable Windows 11 Bloatware With This New System Tool

The first unofficial optimization tool for Windows 11 is already here. ThisIsWin11 allows you to customize many of Windows 11's settings all from one app. Instead of hunting down each setting yourself through the control panel, settings app or other tools. You can do things such as disable Microsoft Teams, disable PowerThrottling, adjust visual effects for best performance, and change windows to dark mode all from the software.
SoftwareTechRadar

Best translation software of 2021

The best translation software makes it simple and easy to deliver localized digital content to overseas markets. Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. This applies to everything from your office documents to your online assets, such as webpages, into different languages. While translation software previously suffered...
JobsFortune

Meet the woman behind the design world’s best hires

This is the web version of Business By Design, a weekly newsletter exploring design’s transformative influence on industry and enterprise. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. When it comes to hiring...
Coding & Programmingdatasciencecentral.com

Understanding Probabilistic Programming

Even for many data scientists, Probabilistic Programming is a relatively unfamiliar territory. Yet, it is an area fast gaining in importance. In this post, I explain briefly the exact problem being addressed by Probabilistic Programming. We can think of Probabilistic Programming as a tool for statistical modelling. Probabilistic Programming has...
Economytowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning is Not Just for Big Tech

Using Natural Language Processing to Support Small Businesses. A family-owned and operated Italian delicatessen, Altomonte’s Italian Market, has been serving traditional Italian delicacies in the Greater Philadelphia area since the owners immigrated to the United States over 50 years ago. Starting off as a small one-room butcher shop in Germantown, Altomonte’s has grown into a business with two stores catering to thousands of customers a week. The owners, Frances and the late Michele, have blended Italian/American traditions with 21st-century ideas, especially with the help of their son, Vincent, and daughter, Maria. Altomonte’s still runs most of its analysis by tradition, including handpicking the steers for their butcher department intuitively knowing how much meat customers will buy depending on the time of year. Moving into the 21st century, they have incorporated technological advancements, such as touch screen kiosks for sandwich orders as well as other means of innovation to their business’s operations. These advancements to stay concurrent have also included building an internet presence, where there has been an extreme success with their social media platforms. So, where can Altomonte’s grow next? Can incorporating Machine Learning (ML) in their everyday operations continue to help build Altomonte’s Italian Market and Deli? The answer is yes. A family-owned and operated Italian Market, not a big tech firm from the Silicon Valley, can benefit from ML analysis.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Fixing Common CSV Errors with Regex

A powerful, underused tool that can fix many common data problems. Regular expressions are a powerful tool that is often overlooked. In this post, I am going through several common issues with CSV files and fixing them using regular expressions. Often as a data scientist, you work with large datasets...

