Master Python, the most popular programming language, for under $30

Using Natural Language Processing to Support Small Businesses. A family-owned and operated Italian delicatessen, Altomonte’s Italian Market, has been serving traditional Italian delicacies in the Greater Philadelphia area since the owners immigrated to the United States over 50 years ago. Starting off as a small one-room butcher shop in Germantown, Altomonte’s has grown into a business with two stores catering to thousands of customers a week. The owners, Frances and the late Michele, have blended Italian/American traditions with 21st-century ideas, especially with the help of their son, Vincent, and daughter, Maria. Altomonte’s still runs most of its analysis by tradition, including handpicking the steers for their butcher department intuitively knowing how much meat customers will buy depending on the time of year. Moving into the 21st century, they have incorporated technological advancements, such as touch screen kiosks for sandwich orders as well as other means of innovation to their business’s operations. These advancements to stay concurrent have also included building an internet presence, where there has been an extreme success with their social media platforms. So, where can Altomonte’s grow next? Can incorporating Machine Learning (ML) in their everyday operations continue to help build Altomonte’s Italian Market and Deli? The answer is yes. A family-owned and operated Italian Market, not a big tech firm from the Silicon Valley, can benefit from ML analysis.