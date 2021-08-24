Snake Bytes 8/24: That’s Buc’d Up
[D’backs.com] Bullpen labors after Mejía’s strong start - The D-backs’ bullpen had a rough night on Monday night at PNC Park. The relievers blew a three-run lead in the seventh inning as the Pirates won the series opener, 6-5. Arizona let a 5-2 lead slip away, then the nightmare reached its zenith in the bottom of the eighth inning. Right-hander Noé Ramirez had a problem throwing strikes and walked the bases loaded. Ramirez left the game in favor of righty Jake Faria. He was able to get Ke’Bryan Hayes to ground out, but Kevin Newman scored on the play and gave the Pirates a one-run lead.www.azsnakepit.com
