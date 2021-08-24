Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Snake Bytes 8/24: That’s Buc’d Up

By Keegan Thompson
azsnakepit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article[D’backs.com] Bullpen labors after Mejía’s strong start - The D-backs’ bullpen had a rough night on Monday night at PNC Park. The relievers blew a three-run lead in the seventh inning as the Pirates won the series opener, 6-5. Arizona let a 5-2 lead slip away, then the nightmare reached its zenith in the bottom of the eighth inning. Right-hander Noé Ramirez had a problem throwing strikes and walked the bases loaded. Ramirez left the game in favor of righty Jake Faria. He was able to get Ke’Bryan Hayes to ground out, but Kevin Newman scored on the play and gave the Pirates a one-run lead.

www.azsnakepit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Rothschild
Person
Tyler Skaggs
Person
Travis Shaw
Person
Mark Melancon
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Daulton Varsho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Boston Red Sox#Arizona Diamondbacks 5#Bullpen#Arizona Sports#Fangraphs#The Baltimore Orioles#Marlins#Major League#Era#The Red Sox#Rangers#Mlb Daily Dish#Oakland Athletics#Padres#Yahoo Sports Rsb#The Los Angeles Times#The League Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 0, San Diego 3: Some Baseball Did Occur

Yeah, so this was a funny one. I’ll be honest, I spent much more of the game focused on the Gameday Thread than I did on, well, the actual game. I’m not going to try to make excuses for that, honestly, at this point in the waning stages of our 2021 Diamondbacks fan experience, and I’m not going to apologize. I suspect I don’t even need to, because all of us who have been paying attention—and bless our hearts, masochists that we have become very accomplished at being this year—entirely understand, I expect. But here we are, and I will give you as thorough a recap as I can, whether you actually want it or not. Eat your spinach, people. Take your medicine. It’s good for you.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 5, Padres 7: A black comedy of (non-)errors

Record: 44-89. Pace: 54-108. Change on 2004: +2. Despite a grand-slam by Ketel Marte, Jade Carey’s acrobatic first pitch (above) was probably the best thing about this game, as the D-backs lost their fourth game in a row. The first two innings in particular tonight were a poster child for why I've more or less given up watching the Diamondbacks unless I'm recapping. They featured a rank failure to execute baseball fundamentals, which would have embarrassed a Little League team. If Torey Lovullo doesn't go off in the clubhouse tonight, we need to check him for a pulse. Though only one play was scored as an error, a more realistic assessment could have charged Arizona with four errors before Tyler Gilbert recorded six outs.
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Weaver expected to start as Arizona hosts San Diego

San Diego Padres (71-62, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (44-90, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (7-8, 3.80 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 164 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (2-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +195, Padres -234; over/under is 8...
MLBwesb.com

White Sox Top Pirates 4-2 On WESB Sports

The Chicago White Sox topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 in Chicago last night on WESB Sports. Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu homered, and five relievers combined for 4 2/3 innings of two-hit ball after White Sox starter Lucas Giolito was pulled with one out in the fifth due to left hamstring tightness.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Blake Snell, Padres shut out Diamondbacks

Left-hander Blake Snell pitched seven no-hit innings and combined with two relievers on a three-hitter as the San Diego Padres notched a 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Snell struck out 10 and walked two while throwing 107 pitches before departing. He retired the final...
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Wilson scheduled to start for Pirates at White Sox

CHICAGO — Pittsburgh Pirates (48-83, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-56, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-5, 4.36 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-9, 3.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 175 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -327, Pirates...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: Pirates at White Sox

The Dog Days of summer are officially behind us as we flip the calendar from #AugustAbreu to #SeptemberSheets. (OK, fine, I’ll admit that it’s premature to make a catchy alliterative hashtag for Gavin Sheets, but you can’t blame a girl for trying to manifest some positivity.) In a tale as old as time, MLB fans everywhere will celebrate September’s arrival by participating in the time-honored tradition of arguing about which players have been called up to help push their clubs across the finish line. Welcome, my friends, to the home stretch.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks 8, Phillies 7 - Home Cookin

There’s something to be said about coming back to the place you grew up. A flood of memories, friends, and family. Christian Walker has struggled this year, to put it lightly. Inasmuch, the team has slowly given away his guaranteed at-bats. And who can blame them? His power has been sapped this season, coming into today’s game he has only 24 extra-base hits on the season, and a homerless July has turned the career power threat into a defense-first middle infielder. But Walker is hoping a return to Pennsylvania, and Mom’s home cooking, can give a shimmer of hope in an otherwise awful season.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes 8/19: Clutch Castellanos

From the Keegan: it was Humberto Castellanos making his third start of the season for Arizona. Castellanos was called up from Reno to make a spot start in place of Merrill Kelly who is on the COVID-19 list. Maybe I would be as fortunate as Turambar with a no hitter recap? Hardly. That opportunity flashed by as soon as the first batter.
NFLazsnakepit.com

Snake Bytes 8/20: Sweep ‘em outta town

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner was stellar in the team’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, a 6-2 win resulting in a sweep and a record of 6-1 for the club’s most recent homestand. Bumgarner pitched eight innings, giving up only three hits and one earned run....
MLBzonecoverage.com

Tiny Nick’s Gambling Picks: 8/24

MLB (1 Unit) Arizona Diamondbacks -0.5 First 5 Innings (+100) @ Pittsburgh Pirates: 6:05 PM CT on SportsNet PT. Don’t look now but MadBum might be back. While it’s easy not to pay attention to the Arizona Diamondbacks and miss any positive news from them, the formerly untouchable Madison Bumgarner is finding new ways to stifle hitters.
MLBazsnakepit.com

D-backs Preview #127: 8/24 @ Pirates: #FreeCaleb

The word has come down from on high, that Diamondbacks pitcher Caleb Smith has been slapped with the standard 10-game suspension. as well as being fined, for having been found in possession of an illegal substance. The reliever was thrown out of a game last Wednesday against the Phillies, after his glove was supposedly found to contain a foreign substance. Smith has vehemently denied the accusation, saying the only thing on his glove was dirt, and Torey Lovullo backed his player. The suspension is being appealed, and until that process is completed, any punishment is on hold.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astro Bytes: 8 interesting numbers on the Houston Astros

The Astros are fluctuating in the win column in August, but there are some numbers to keep an eye on. Eight bytes equal a bit, so here’s eight interesting byte sized Houston Astros related numbers that equals a bit of information in the inaugural edition of Astro Bytes:. 10 –...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB Stacks: Tuesday 8/24

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. CASH STACKS. Cleveland Indians (vs. Texas Rangers - SP Taylor Hearn) The...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

8/24 Gamethread: Giants @ Mets

The Giants head to New York tonight to take on the New York Mets. When last these two teams met (it seems like only a week ago) the Giants took two out of three to win the series. They’ll be hoping for a repeat or better starting tonight. Taking the...
MLBThe Good Phight

Gamethread 8/24: Rays at Phillies

Having arguably the best team in the American League come to Philadelphia isn’t a World Series preview. It’s a test that the Phillies must pass to make some ground up in their journey towards a playoff spot. These next two games against Tampa Bay are important since the team they’re chasing is playing an equally tough opponent, meaning wins can help make up much needed ground in the division chase. Tonight, they’ll begin that quest. Here are the lineups.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 2: Captain Gilbert

Another Tyler Gilbert start you say? Sign me up! It would be foolish to expect another no hitter, but the D’backs would need the southpaw to get the team back on the right track to avoid a series sweep. However, through three innings he was even better than a no hitter. Dare I say, perfect? That’s right. Gilbert retired the first nine Pittsburgh Pirates he faced in order needing only twenty six pitches to do so.
MLBMLB Daily Dish

MLB trade rumors and news: Red Sox’s COVID-19 outbreak worsens

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. In just about the worst possible development for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy