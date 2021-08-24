Cancel
Environment

Another warm, humid day in northern Michigan

By UpNorthLive Newsroom
UpNorthLive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's another warm, humid day. Afternoon high temperatures will average 82 degrees in the Upper Peninsula and 86 degrees in the northern Lower Peninsula. The sun will be in and out of passing clouds. Wind will be light...5-15 mph...mainly from the south or southwest. There will be a few widely scattered showers or thunderstorms this afternoon.

