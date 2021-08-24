Another warm, humid day in northern Michigan

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)-Warmer conditions will return to Middle Georgia with Ida out of the picture. Tropical depression Ida has made its way into the Mid-Atlantic and its adverse impacts are leaving Georgia. A few showers and storms did linger from last night into this morning, but they were gone by sunrise. The sun is returning today as high pressure will begin to build over the southeastern US. Temperatures are going to quickly bounce back up to what they were before yesterday. At the same time, our rain chances are dropping thanks to the high pressure building in. With that being said, there will still be opportunities for convective PM thunderstorms thanks to excess heating. For today, high temperatures around Middle Georgia will climb back into the upper 80s with an abundance of sunshine early and more cloud cover late in the afternoon. It will also be a bit breezy outside in Ida’s wake. Expect mostly clear skies during the overn ight hours with lows in the upper 6os.