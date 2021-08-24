14 Lip Treatments That Work So Much Harder Than Traditional Balms

There is an art to lip enhancement. Who you select to do your injections can mean the difference between getting a fuller, natural-looking pout or the dreaded over-filled “duck look.” The key to a natural, beautiful lip enhancement is in the injector’s approach. Patients at every age have different goals and motivations. For patients in their 20s, it can be the desire for fuller lips and better facial balance. For an older patient, an enhancement can address volume loss, a blurry lip line and wrinkles around the mouth. We reached out to New York dermatologist Marina Peredo, MD, to find out which issues patients are facing in each decade and how she approaches lip enhancement at every age.