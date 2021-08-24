14 Lip Treatments That Work So Much Harder Than Traditional Balms
There's no shortage of moisturizing lip balms out there. But today's lip treatments also go way beyond simple hydration, offering a whole host of benefits in addition to making lips less parched. Whether overnight masks, supercharged serums or amped-up glosses, these multi-tasking formulas are like if your standard lip products got bit by a radioactive spider — in other words, they pretty much have lip-enhancing superpowers.fashionista.com
