Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

14 Lip Treatments That Work So Much Harder Than Traditional Balms

By Stephanie Saltzman
fashionista.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's no shortage of moisturizing lip balms out there. But today's lip treatments also go way beyond simple hydration, offering a whole host of benefits in addition to making lips less parched. Whether overnight masks, supercharged serums or amped-up glosses, these multi-tasking formulas are like if your standard lip products got bit by a radioactive spider — in other words, they pretty much have lip-enhancing superpowers.

fashionista.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Hair CarePosted by
whowhatwear

Psst, for Thin Hair Types: This Trick Gets You Big Hair Fast

Unfortunately, I wasn't blessed with thick, voluminous hair. Listen, it's not quite a hardship, but what can I say? We all want what we can't have. My hair is stick-straight, which, yes, isn't anything to complain about. Anyways, it might be a blessing because I'm pretty lazy when it comes to styling. Since my hair is pretty low-maintenance and easy to manage, I can get away with air-drying it and just letting it do its thing most days.
Hair CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Say This $9 Hair Growth Shampoo Thickens Hair In As Fast As Two Weeks

As much as you wish every day could be a good hair day, sometimes your mane just falls flat — literally. Especially if you deal with thinning hair, styling your tresses can be an inevitably frustrating experience. Hair loss is a common issue, and can be triggered by a number of factors, including stress, medications, and genetics; but luckily, you can fight back with the right products. Enter: Viviscal's Densifying Shampoo for Gorgeous Growth (Buy It, $9, amazon.com).
Skin CareReal Simple

This Drugstore Anti-Aging Serum Gives Shoppers Their Best Skin Ever

Some days it feels like everything goes wrong. Your coffee burns your tongue, your AC breaks, and your Internet decides it's the perfect time to go on the fritz, almost like a coordinated effort to drive you crazy. When the mess feels like it can't get any greater, it's nice to have one reliable treat to look forward to—like an inexpensive retinol face serum that delivers so much glow, a bad day leaves no trace.
Hair Caresanjuanjournal.com

Best Hair Vitamins – Top Supplements for Natural Hair Growth

Hair supplements are great for anyone who wants to improve their hair quality and look staggering and leave an unforgettable impression. Many people have been hesitant about purchasing these products because they’re not sure what they do or how they work. We’ve put together a list of the top 5...
MakeupPosted by
whowhatwear

This Lip Color Has Never Failed Me—Here's Why

I've made this confession over and over again, but I'll say it again: I'm a beauty editor who is pretty low-maintenance when it comes to makeup. It's not that I'm totally apathetic to makeup, but it's not my favorite part about the beauty world. For me, I'm more obsessed with learning about skincare. I'm not one to spend hours perfecting my cat-eye or experimenting with a bold eye shadow look.
Hair CareNBC News

The 6 best scalp scrubs, according to hair experts

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Scalp scrubs are very...
Makeupcrfashionbook.com

Seriously, It’s Time To Stop Using Makeup Removing Wipes

Let’s cut to the chase: it’s time to stop using makeup removing wipes. We’ve been saying it for years, and we’ve also been telling ourselves we’d stop using them for about the same amount of time. We get it, it’s hard to break away from the convenience of them. But for real though, it’s time to stop using them.
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

This Powerful Vitamin Will Completely Transform Your Skin

There is one addition to my skin-care routine that has completely changed the texture, appearance, and overall health of my skin: vitamin C. The hero ingredient is rich in antioxidants, helps collagen production, and improves pigmentation. The best part is that it's such an easy product to incorporate into your routine. I simply apply Medik8 C-Tetra Serum ($69) in the morning before moisturizer and SPF. My skin is now more radiant and my stubborn acne scars are finally fading.
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

Drunk Elephant’s Beloved Vitamin C Serum Just Got a Major Makeover

Attention all C-Firma fans (and I know there are thousands of you): Drunk Elephant has completely reimagined the way it wants you to use its beloved vitamin C product, and as a result, a new product is launching today. Named C-Firma Fresh Day Serum ($78)—there’s an emphasis on the newly added word “fresh” that I’ll explain below—the serum is actually now two separate products that allow for users to play mixologist with their skin care. Here’s the scoop.
MakeupPosted by
Us Weekly

Amazon Reviewers Are Calling This $10 Vegan Serum ‘Natural Botox in a Bottle’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Getting into skincare was a super exciting time for us. We went from washing our face with whatever smelled nice at the drugstore to having a full-on routine with specific ingredients, benefits and textures. It became a hobby — but one we knew we’d keep up throughout our lives.
MakeupPosted by
Woman's World

Instantly Eliminate Dark Circles and Fine Lines With This Genius Makeup Hack

As we get older, wrinkles and dark circles under the eyes tend to become a problem. Whether the reasons are hormonal or genetic, or you’ve just been missing out on your beauty rest as of late, nothing changes the fact that they add years to your face. But if you typically just throw on some concealer and foundation without a second thought, we recently stumbled upon a makeup hack for tired eyes you’ll be glad we shared.
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

The Best Lip Enhancement Treatment for Every Age

There is an art to lip enhancement. Who you select to do your injections can mean the difference between getting a fuller, natural-looking pout or the dreaded over-filled “duck look.” The key to a natural, beautiful lip enhancement is in the injector’s approach. Patients at every age have different goals and motivations. For patients in their 20s, it can be the desire for fuller lips and better facial balance. For an older patient, an enhancement can address volume loss, a blurry lip line and wrinkles around the mouth. We reached out to New York dermatologist Marina Peredo, MD, to find out which issues patients are facing in each decade and how she approaches lip enhancement at every age.
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

What is Hyaluronic Acid, and Does it Really Improve Your Skin?

Ever wonder what's really behind the trendy ingredients in your beauty products? That's exactly how we feel about hyaluronic acid, which has become a huge buzz word in the skin-care world these last few years. You've likely seen the ingredient listed on many bottles in your medicine cabinet and across face creams, serums, and cleansers in the aisles of your local drugstore and department stores. But what does hyaluronic acid do for your skin, and does it live up to the hype?
Skin Carethezoereport.com

Body Acne Breakouts Are No Match For This New Skin Care Duo

Treatments targeting body skin concerns are famously unsexy, but Soft Services is among the beauty companies intent on changing the narrative. Today, the buzzy, über-chic brand added a skin-clearing duo to its product arsenal, created to target very annoying yet very normal adult body acne. Now introducing, Clearing Clay Multi-Use Breakout Treatment and Clearing Mist Medicated Breakout Tonic, formulated to target breakouts caused by active lifestyles and the resulting hyperpigmentation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy