Evansville, IN

Things with the Evansville PD Got a Little Batty Today – Pun Intended

By Kat Mykals
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 9 days ago
While Bruce Wayne did not make an appearance at the Evansville Police Department today, Batman did - or at least that is what the EPD named their unusual guest. From the photos shared by the Evansville Police Department to social media, what appears to be a Big Brown Bat (yes, that is its technical name - not just its description) found its way into the office of the city's Public Information Officer. In the photos you can see Batman, just chilling out upside down on the ceiling of the office. Luckily building authority maintenance person, Josh was able to swoop in and save the day - and the bat.

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

