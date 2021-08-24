Things with the Evansville PD Got a Little Batty Today – Pun Intended

With so many options available to us these days for getting home safely after a night out with friends or family, it's mind-boggling that people still choose to take a chance and get behind the wheel after having a few drinks. I get it to some degree. You don't want to leave your vehicle somewhere overnight because you're afraid something will happen to it, or you don't know how you'll get back to it the next day. We're also good at convincing ourselves that we're fine to drive, we'll just take it slow. Or, we've done it before and didn't get caught so we tempt fate and give it another go even though, deep down, we know we shouldn't. For those who do press their luck, the Evansville Police Department will out in full force looking to catch them as part of the nationwide "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign.