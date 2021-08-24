Cancel
Sweetgreen Taps Ex-Starbucks SVP Wouleta Ayele as CTO

By Kimberly Wilson
Essence
Cover picture for the articleIn her new role, Ayele will be responsible for leading sweetgreen’s technology teams, allowing them to scale and advance restaurant operations. Fast-casual health food sensation sweetgreen has hired a Black woman to take helm on the brand’s technology front. Wouleta Ayele will now make her mark as Chief Technology Officer after serving as a 16-year veteran of Starbucks, where she most recently held the position of senior vice president of technology services.

