Sweetgreen Taps Ex-Starbucks SVP Wouleta Ayele as CTO
In her new role, Ayele will be responsible for leading sweetgreen’s technology teams, allowing them to scale and advance restaurant operations. Fast-casual health food sensation sweetgreen has hired a Black woman to take helm on the brand’s technology front. Wouleta Ayele will now make her mark as Chief Technology Officer after serving as a 16-year veteran of Starbucks, where she most recently held the position of senior vice president of technology services.www.essence.com
