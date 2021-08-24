Sweetgreen Taps Ex-Starbucks SVP Wouleta Ayele as CTO

The way that consumers interact with restaurants has changed enormously in the last year and a half, and restaurants that do not adapt to the "new normal" risk falling behind. Certainly, this entails adopting the digital platforms that have become table stakes — offering mobile and web ordering platforms that are easy to access and easy to use, for instance — but leading restaurants are not limiting their transformation to cyberspace. After all, the physical restaurant as we know it was not designed for the omnichannel experience.