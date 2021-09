The thing with being hot (as in, temperature-wise - this isn’t Goop) is that your appetite is all over the shop. Literally. One minute you’re in the freezers eyeing up a Solero and the next you’re staring at a bag of Babybels and at the tub of hummus in your hand. You don’t know what you want, but you know you want to eat things, to graze, but to not be weighed down. You essentially want to go on a series of one night stands with plates of food. You just want a bit of this and a bit of that and, importantly, you want it outside in the glorious sunshine. These are some excellent restaurants for just that.