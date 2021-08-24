Cancel
For the Children’s Museum

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClick the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. The Children’s Museum Houston’s 2021 Friends and Families Luncheon, chaired by Maris Castro and Milessa Lowrie, raised nearly $155,000 for the museum’s early childhood and parenting programs. Due to inclement weather, the event was moved indoors inside Lott Hall at Celebration Garden in McGovern Centennial Gardens. Author Julie Lythcott-Haims spoke virtually, sharing relatable, real-life stories of overparenting and how allowing young adults to “cross the street on their own” is valuable for their personal growth. Gina Gaston Elie of ABC13 served as mistress of ceremony. See cmhouston.org for more on the museum.

