Plano, TX

Indian tech firm launches digital transformation studio from its Plano hub

By Kevin Cummings
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 8 days ago
After planting its U.S. cybersecurity center in Plano a little more than three years ago, Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) is expanding its local operations. In a partnership with California software company ServiceNow, the India-based information technology business is launching a new digital transformation studio, called @now Studio from North Texas.

