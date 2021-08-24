Indian tech firm launches digital transformation studio from its Plano hub

For the second time, Dallas-based advertising agency 3Headed Monster (3HM) has been named a Southwest Agency of the Year by Ad Age, one of the advertising industry’s leading publications. The award recognizes organizations smaller than 150 employees across the nation based on vision, growth, agency culture, and portfolio of sales-driving creative work for their clients. 3Headed Monster was also recently recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies in Texas, growing 168% from 2018 to 2020. As the nation came out of a turbulent 18 months, the agency weathered the pandemic successfully, getting through it with no layoffs, reimbursed pay cuts, and continued healthy profit growth. 3Headed Monster’s current client roster is filled with what the agency calls Tomorrow Brands - brands that are focused on relentless innovation and making tomorrow better for the people they serve. Category disruptors like Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Dallas-based Wingstop — two of the top ten fastest-growing restaurants in the U.S. — have signed up for the agency’s services and seen success throughout the pandemic. Perennial innovators like Southwest Airlines, Bridgestone, and a host of startups round out the agency’s client roster. A recent disruptor to hire 3HM was the Texas wine industry, which is challenging misperceptions and beating California wines in their own competitions. Its campaign “Texas Wines. Texas Bold.” was awarded an Addy by the Dallas chapter of the American Advertising Federation. 3Headed Monster was founded in 2014 in direct rebellion to the antiquated holding company model that has dominated the advertising industry for generations. At 3HM, data-driven digital strategy and award-winning brand creativity collaborate freely on every assignment. The curious name 3Headed Monster describes the vision, referring to the three essentials of modern marketing — storytelling, design and technology — woven together at the agency’s inception.