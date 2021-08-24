The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze Returns To Hudson Valley NY Next Month

Photo: AFP

New York's largest fall spectacle, The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze , returns to Hudson Valley next month!

With over 7,000 illuminated jack o’ lanterns, all designed and hand-carved on site by a team of artisans, visitors will be able to see some new sculptures as well as some old favorites. New for 2021, you will be able to see the impressive New York City skyline made entirely from pumpkins and go under the sea in an immersive river display complete with synchronized lighting and an original soundtrack.

Tickets for this event sell out quickly and are already on sale, so make sure you get yours HERE. The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze is open from September 17 - November 2. A complete health and safety guide can be found here.