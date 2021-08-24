Cancel
Houston, TX

Houstonians in Aspen

thebuzzmagazines.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClick the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Houstonians enjoyed mountain views, cooler temperatures, and catching up with friends from home at Elevated Connections, a duo of cocktail and brunch events in Aspen. Hosted by Memorial Hermann Foundation, Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, and UTHealth and chaired by Houston philanthropists Melissa Juneau and Hallie Vanderhider, the evening reception took place at the outdoor patio of Betula Aspen and brought together hospital donors, leaders, and friends. Dr. Jorge Salazar shared how Children’s Memorial Hermann is using groundbreaking techniques to help children who are born with half a heart. The next morning, brunch took place at Ajax Tavern, including gondola rides to the top of Ajax Mountain. Houstonians at the Aspen events included Valerie and Tracy Dieterich, Eliza and John Duncan, Geraldina and Scott Wise, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, Elizabeth and Will Galtney, April and Wells McGee, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Anne Neeson, Janet Clark, Leslie and Jack Blanton, Beth and Nick Zdeblick, Stacy and Jason Johnson, Tony Bradfield, Estela Cockrell, Leigh and Reggie Smith, Kathryn and Chris Gillman, Dr. Mary Aitken, Dr. Sean Blackwell, Dr. Kevin Lally, Jerry and Lisa Simon, Nina and Edd Hendee, Sherry and Jim Smith, Dr. Jorge and April Salazar and Karen and Roland Garcia.

