Phillies Return Home After Another Humbling Trip Out West

If you look back about two months ago, this title was nearly identical to a piece I wrote back in June. After rattling off eight straight wins, picking up back-to-back sweeps of the Nationals and Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies fell flat on their faces yet again. Losing back-to-back series to the Dodgers and Reds is not so bad until you see they were swept by the lowly Diamondbacks soon after. Luckily, the Phillies gained a bit of momentum after taking two of three from Fernando Tatis and the San Diego Padres.