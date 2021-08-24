Cancel
Phillies Return Home After Another Humbling Trip Out West

By Ricky Amandeo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you look back about two months ago, this title was nearly identical to a piece I wrote back in June. After rattling off eight straight wins, picking up back-to-back sweeps of the Nationals and Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies fell flat on their faces yet again. Losing back-to-back series to the Dodgers and Reds is not so bad until you see they were swept by the lowly Diamondbacks soon after. Luckily, the Phillies gained a bit of momentum after taking two of three from Fernando Tatis and the San Diego Padres.

