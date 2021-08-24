Cancel
Business

New Xiaomi product launch happening soon, here’s when

By Rei Padla
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re not really what new product Xiaomi will introduce but the Chinese OEM has promised it will be an exciting moment for all of use. A Xiaomi product launch is happening on September 15, 2021, Wednesday. The announcement could be for the Mi Pad 5 and the new Mi 11T smartphone. The Xiaomi Redmi 10 was recently introduced. There was also the CyberDog which is the first robotic companion from Xiaomi. The MIX 4 was also revealed earlier with a Camera Under Panel technology.

