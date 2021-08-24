South Philly chef Danny Giorgio whips up a new business delivering dips and chips
Danny Giorgio was a somewhat shy kid growing up in South Philly’s Girard Estates neighborhood. He enjoyed hanging out, just not with people his own age. “All my friends were older ladies,” says the 30-year-old chef. And Giorgio and his crew of biddies had an occasional tradition: dip nights on the step. “We would plan to make dip and bring it out on the step, and then we’d just sit out there and talk.”www.inquirer.com
