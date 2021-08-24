Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

South Philly chef Danny Giorgio whips up a new business delivering dips and chips

By Jenn Ladd
inquirer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Giorgio was a somewhat shy kid growing up in South Philly’s Girard Estates neighborhood. He enjoyed hanging out, just not with people his own age. “All my friends were older ladies,” says the 30-year-old chef. And Giorgio and his crew of biddies had an occasional tradition: dip nights on the step. “We would plan to make dip and bring it out on the step, and then we’d just sit out there and talk.”

www.inquirer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whips#South Philly#Dips#The Dip#Food Drink#Girard Estates#Greek#The Og Pimento#Southern#Aleppo#Baltic#Freddie Mercury#Primal Supply#Rival Bros#Thedipdaddy Com#Herman S Coffee At 1313#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Philadelphia, PAinquirer.com

Where to get the best tomato pie in Philly

If you grew up with tomato pie, chances are you don’t remember the exact moment it entered your life. Rather, tomato pie slowly became associated with occasions big and small: It was an after-school snack, a treat served at birthday parties, the centerpiece of the game day spread, and a quick lunch after church.
Posted by
Amomama

Rich Man Humiliates Poor Family in an Expensive Restaurant, and Waitress Teaches Him a Lesson – Story of the Day

A wealthy executive objects to the presence of a family of modest means in a luxury gourmet restaurant but ends up learning a valuable lesson. Jordan Scott had a standing reservation at New York's most exclusive restaurant, Le Dauphin. He had dinner there at least twice a week, and he loved the atmosphere of exclusivity as much as he loved the delicious food.
Food & DrinksEater

The Bagel Poet of South Philly

Don’t ask Philip Korshak to name his favorite poets. The owner of Korshak Bagels won’t divulge such information because — much like his bagels — he believes poetry is about personal discovery. “What I like or what I don’t like is so arbitrary,” Korshak explains on a quiet Monday afternoon...
RecipesKSLTV

Harmons Chef Lesli’s recipe for green chile chicken enchiladas

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re looking to spice up your regular weeknight meals, Chef Lesli Sommerdorf from Harmons has just the thing — green chile chicken enchiladas. Roast chiles over open flame until charred, turning often, about 5 minutes. Or, roast chiles in a 400° oven for 20-30 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let steam for 10 minutes. Using gloves and a paring knife, remove skins, stems, and seeds from chiles.
Philadelphia, PAPhillyBite

Chef Kevin Yanaga | Philly's Sushi Whisperer

Born in California but raised in Japan, Kevin Yanaga started professional cooking in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture. Though his home city sits on Tokyo Bay, a short distance south from the bustling capital, the longtime sushi chef found his earliest work in kitchens, manning the burners in a series of Izakayas, or casual pubs.
RestaurantsThrillist

18 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles

From East Coast-inspired fare to Italian-inflected raw bars and more. We can all agree that seafood in the summer just hits different. There’s nothing like oysters in one hand with a glass of rosé in another while taking in a beautiful ocean view on a hot summer day. As a coastal city, LA has no shortage of seafood spots, from fine-dining establishments with extravagant raw bars to seaside shacks serving up fresh oysters. The hardest part is narrowing down your options, but lucky for you, we’ve fished for the best seafood restaurants in the city, so whether you’re craving a lobster roll or a whole branzino, you’re sure to find it at one of these 18 seafood spots in LA:
Retailwsmag.net

Local Chef Sam Spiva Spices Things Up

Sam Spiva is as charismatic as it gets and not only does he juggle a company that’s constantly mixing things up and making its way into our local markets and specialty shops, but the requests for his products are also putting this local chef on the regional map. Don’t be surprised if Spiva Spices hits specialty shops and grocery stores nationwide.
Food & Drinksbestproducts.com

10 Best Sandwich Makers for Whipping Up a Quick Meal

Sandwiches don’t need to be boring meals. These sandwich makers can jazz up any old bread and turkey combo to make a satisfying dish you’ll want again and again. Not all sandwich makers are created equal, so we sought out makers with a few commonalities, but also have some additional features depending on your individual needs. All our picks uniformly heat up quickly and seal in the toasting sandwich, so no deliciousness escapes. We also looked for makers that create a golden exterior, and cook cheese and other ingredients thoroughly.
RestaurantsEater

Casual Mexican Fare and Natural Wine Are on the Menu at This Coconut Grove Newcomer

Modern Mexican cuisine that pays homage to its roots is the star at the forthcoming Los Felix restaurant, which is set to debut in Coconut Grove in early September. This marks the second restaurant for Grassfed Culture Hospitality who also operate Krus Kitchen, an hybrid restaurant, market, and wine shop, that is housed next door to Los Felix. The group is led by restaurateurs Josh Hackler, Pili Restrepo, and chef Sebastian Vargas, whose collective resumes boast Michelin-starred restaurants Osteria Francescana, Eleven Madison Park, and Faviken Magasinet.
Bethlehem, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

New ‘Nest’ for Eagles fans: Two-story, Philly sports-themed pub with outdoor bar opens on Bethlehem’s South Side

The owners of Southside 313, a popular pub on Bethlehem’s South Side, have opened a new dining destination a few blocks away. The Nest Bar & Grille, a two-story sports bar and restaurant featuring casual American pub fare, 20 televisions and a large outdoor patio, opened Monday at 601 E. Fourth St., according to co-owner Sue Dech. Dech and her husband, Bill, are operating the new ...
Food & DrinksEater

Ace Baker Mindy Segal Is Leaving Her Familiar Bucktown Space

Mindy Segal says she needs a fresh start, and to do that, she needed to let go of the space where her restaurant, Mindy’s HotChocolate, operated for 15 years. With that in mind, Segal is moving her weekends-only operation, Mindy’s Bakery, around the corner to a new permanent home inside the former Red Hen Bakery near Wicker Park’s Six Corners intersection.
Food & Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Cocktail Hour: East Meets West Whiskey Sour

As a general rule, I am a huge fan of tiki drinks. Like many people, I had only ever seen tiki drinks in movies or on TV. I had my first actual tiki cocktail when I was living in NYC, at a little bar called Milk & Honey. If you’ve heard of it, you’ll certainly know that it was one of the most influential bars in the 2000’s. It’s owner, Sasha Petraske, opened the bar on New Year’s Eve, 1999.
RestaurantsEater

Mexican Restaurant Curra’s Grill Opens in Hyde Park With Creamy Avocado Margaritas

South Austin Mexican restaurant Curra’s Grill opened its second-ever location in Hyde Park at 4215 Duval Street as of August 18. The menu is similar to its original one on East Oltorf: a span of Mexican dishes including cochinita pibil, chiles rellenos, moles, enchiladas, tacos, and breakfast dishes like huevos a la Mexicana and migas. The famed avocado margarita is also available, along with an array of cocktails, frozen drinks, beers, spirits, and aguas frescas.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
South Philly Review

New play will visit five South Philly parks

Theatre Exile will present 10 free shows of R. Eric Thomas’s ‘The Ever Present’ at five different locations from Sept 11-19. The fantastical, family-friendly new play written by award-winning playwright and author R. Eric Thomas, centers on a South Philly vacant lot that turns out to be more than meets the eye. Enter Pashmina Paredes, a neighborhood resident collecting petition signatures to prevent the city from selling the lot to a devious developer, Vernal Belch. She quickly learns her neighbors all have a special connection to the house that once stood there. Follow a cast of hilarious, Philadelphia-inspired characters for a mystery adventure that spans decades and spins a constellation of awe-inspiring stories. The Ever Present asks the question: “How can we share and preserve our collective history as the world continues to change?”
RestaurantsPosted by
The Blade

With restaurants hurting, pop-ups give chefs work

NEW YORK — Pop-up restaurants, many started as stopgap measures by struggling chefs and owners, may have staying power as consumers continue to embrace takeout and delivery and the delta variant threatens to make dining in less of an option.Pop-up restaurants can take a variety of forms, from a ramen maker appearing for one-night only at an established bar or restaurant, to a taco maker using an unused space to temporarily host diners, to a chef offering meatballs for delivery only.Cheaper to operate than regular restaurants because they have less overhead and staffing costs, pop-ups let chefs and owners keep...

Comments / 0

Community Policy