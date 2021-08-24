Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

'Afghan:' Migrant graves in Turkey testify to border perils

WSLS
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A worker walks in a cemetery where unidentified migrants without ID are buried in Turkish city of Van, Turkey, that borders Iran, Monday. Aug. 23, 2021. Traffic on this key migration route from central Asia to Europe has remained relatively stable compared to previous years. But European countries, as well as Turkey, fear the sudden return of Taliban rule in Afghanistan could change that. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Iran#Taliban#The Associated Press#Turkish#European#Ap Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

‘We’re not asking permission’: US veteran launches major private operation to rescue remaining Afghan allies

As the last US military plane took off from Kabul just after midnight on Tuesday, it left behind an estimated 60,000 Afghan allies and hundreds of American citizens who had been unable to escape in time - for many, a dismal and dishonourable finish to the 20-year conflict.For retired LTC Scott Mann, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, it was not something he was prepared to live with. “We know instinctively, you know, in our gut, in our solar plexus, that we don’t leave our friends. We don’t leave anybody behind and we keep our promises” he said.Mr Mann,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
AdvocacyTimes Daily

The Latest: UN warns of pending food crisis in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — A senior U.N. official has warned that food in Afghanistan could run out this month, threatening to add a hunger crisis to the challenges facing the country’s new Taliban rulers as they endeavor to restore stability after decades of war. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights...
WorldDaily Times

The Latest: Blinken says under 200 Americans in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken says fewer than 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan who want to leave and the U.S. will continue to try to get them out. Blinken says the number of Americans left may be closer to 100. He says the U.S. would work with Afghanistan’s neighbors to secure their departure either overland or by charter flight once the Kabul airport re-opens.
MilitaryThe Citizens Voice

Taliban celebrate victory as U.S. troops leave Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters watched the last U.S. planes disappear into the sky over Afghanistan around midnight Monday and then fired their guns into the air, celebrating victory after a 20-year insurgency that drove the world's most powerful military out of one of the poorest countries. Copyright 2021...
Immigrationcommunitynewscorp.com

Afghan refugees: stranded in Turkey

The Zaida family fled Afghanistan from the Taliban because their father worked for the police. Now they are stuck in Van, a place near the border with Iran. The smugglers continue to bring in new refugees.
Politicsdallassun.com

Bulgaria Sends Troops To Border As EU Braces For Afghan Migrant Flows

Bulgaria announced on August 26 that it will bolster its border with Greece and Turkey with between 400 and 700 soldiers amid growing concern in Europe over an influx of migrants from Afghanistan. The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has stoked fears of a repeat of Europe's 2015 migration crisis, when...
Foreign PolicyNPR

Here's What A Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan May Mean For China

BEIJING — America's two-decade presence in Afghanistan was always a mixed bag for neighboring China. "On the one hand, [China] didn't love the fact that there [were] American military bases literally on their border in Afghanistan," says Raffaello Pantucci, a fellow with the Royal United Services Institute, a security think tank in the United Kingdom. "On the other hand, you know, they thought, well, at least someone is dealing with the issues there. And we don't have to."
ImmigrationRoanoke Times

Boyenga: The perils of an open border and an influx of refugees

After the failed Hungarian Uprising of 1956, my uncle Dick and aunt Grace hosted a displaced family from that beleaguered nation. They stayed at the farm for some time as they melded into the rural Iowa community where they became farmers. One day the young immigrant son looked up at...
Public SafetyEast Oregonian

The Latest: France detains Afghan evacuee linked to Taliban

PARIS — French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said an Afghan evacuated from Kabul to Paris and suspected of links to the Taliban was detained by French police on Tuesday. The man is one of five Afghans placed under strict surveillance by France’s intelligence agency for possible links to the Taliban. The five men were required to stay in a hotel in the Paris region for a quarantine, as are all evacuees who arrive in France without having been fully vaccinated.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

'US must plan evacuation of Afghan journalists'

Paris [France], August 23 (ANI): Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called on US President Joe Biden to draw a special plan for evacuating endangered Afghan journalists and human rights defenders. This comes as the United States is conducting large-scale evacuation operations in Afghanistan. Thousands of people are being shifted out...
Immigrationmarketresearchtelecast.com

Greece strengthens its border with Turkey in anticipation of the arrival of Afghan refugees

The Greek Government has completed the reinforcement of its land border with Turkey in anticipation of a possible wave of Afghan refugees after the Taliban seize power. The Hellenic authorities want to prevent a refugee crisis from taking place such as those experienced in 2015, when almost a million refugees – mostly Syrians – entered the country, and in 2020, when the Turkish Executive gave free rein to refugees who were They were in their territory to pressure the European Union to renegotiate the terms and financing of the 2016 anti-immigration agreement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy