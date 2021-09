This is shockingly one of the biggest fights of the boxing year. Jake Paul is 3-0 in his career with 3 knockout victories. He faces off against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. At his best, Woodley was an extremely well-rounded fighter with incredible athleticism to boot. At his worst — he lost his last four UFC fights — he was a passive striker who didn’t fire enough volume on the feet to be successful. Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul could be the end of the road for Paul. Paul has made a serious living beating up non-boxers.