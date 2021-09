Eli Drinkwitz knows the dangers of fan apathy well... or at least he appears to. In his brief time as Mizzou’s head football coach, Drinkwitz has reinstated a buzzy brand of marketing that permeates everything about his program. Off the field, Mizzou is engaged in Twitter follow Fridays, publishing behind-the-scenes riddles and rock-paper-scissors battles and even the occasional viral coach celebration. On the field (or at least adjacent to it), Mizzou has quickly become a team to watch, winning high-stakes recruiting battles, rivalry games and many, many press conferences.