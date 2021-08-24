Stretch against best of the West mercifully ends with three at home against Giants
The Mets (61-63) are back home to finally (!) finish off this 13-game stretch against the two best teams in the National League with three against the Giants (80-44). The Mets dropped two of three to San Francisco last week at Oracle Park, and, overall, they have two wins against eight losses during this brutal schedule. As a result, they have fallen six-and-a-half games back of the Braves in the National League East race.www.amazinavenue.com
