Kyle Kuzma has experienced quite a bit of scrutiny over the past few months thanks to his lackadaisical play in the postseason. As a member of the Lakers, Kuzma seemingly lost his rhythm due to a diminished role with the team, and now, he is looking to bounce back with the Washington Wizards. Kuzma was recently dealt in the trade that sent Russell Westbrook to L.A., and now, Wizards fans are hoping for Kuzma to bring back the version of him we saw during his first two seasons in the league.