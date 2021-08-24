53 man roster projection for Seahawks defense as final cuts approach
One more preseason game and one more round of roster cuts for the Seattle Seahawks to trim the roster down to 53 ahead of the Week 1 game against the Indianapolis Colts. It’s been a long offseason, but just weeks remain until games which mean something in the standings are played. So, looking ahead to the roster cuts the Seahawks could make prior to the deadline to trim down to 53 prior to next Tuesday at 4 PM New York time, here is a projection for the defense.www.fieldgulls.com
