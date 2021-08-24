Bangkok's Hottest Tables Have Moved Inside Chefs' Homes
If there's one city where dining out has long been a decidedly public affair, it's Bangkok. Here, oil-slicked kitchens spill out over sidewalks, food courts take over entire mall floors, and mobile restaurants line curbs around town serving noodles, curries, and stir-fries for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Even the city's top tables, often set in stately villas or high-end hotels, tend to be a high-visibility rendezvous for the local society set.www.cntraveler.com
Comments / 0