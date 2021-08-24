The Killers Land No. 1 Debut With 'Pressure Machine'

Brandon Flowers dials back the pomp for an intimate, homespun, and sometimes clunky tour through the small town where he grew up. For better or for worse, the Killers’ legacy and reputation were cemented with Sam’s Town. Released 15 years ago, the band’s second record established Brandon Flowers and co. as a band of Springsteen aspirants whose best approximations of “Dancing in the Dark” always seemed to miss the mark by at least a few hundred feet. They were Vegas-dwelling pop stars who fetishized all-American rock but who could only ever recreate it the Vegas way: lit with brighter lights, made with ersatz materials, and free of the gravitas of the definite article. The resulting songs—gleaming, indie-disco-ready hits like “When You Were Young” and “Read My Mind”—were most satisfying when they leaned into pop star pomp; the band seemed to cotton on to that fact, all but ditching the Boss worship on future records in order to try on shinier, more glamorous guises.