The Killers Land No. 1 Debut With 'Pressure Machine'

antiMUSIC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Killers have scored their 7th consecutive No. 1 album on the UK album charts after their new record, "Pressure Machine", debuted in the top spot on the official UK Albums chart. The new album was co-produced by the group, Shawn Everett, and Jonathan Rado (of Foxygen) and if the...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

