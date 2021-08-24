The daughters of two hip hop legends are opening a pizza shop
LOS ANGELES — Multi-hyphenate, serial entrepreneur Tyra Myricks credits her drive and ambition to her father, the late music legend Jam Master Jay from influential '80s hip hop group, Run DMC. With her hand in half a dozen businesses, including a clothing line and a graphic design company, and recently, a gym called The Method in downtown LA, Myricks says a mural of her dad outside her gym helps keep her fire going.www.mynews13.com
Comments / 0