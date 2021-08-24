Cancel
NFL

Carrie Underwood To Premiere New Sunday Night Football Opener

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrie Underwood's new opening for Sunday Night Football on NBC and their streaming service Peacock will premiere in less than three weeks with the 2021 season kick off on September 12tj. The opening was shot at Industrial Light & Magic’s LED sound stage utilizing the company’s StageCraft LED virtual production...

