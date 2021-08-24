Iron Ore Jumps as Bets on Economic Recovery Fuel Demand Optimism
(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore surged on expectations a recovery in economic growth, including additional support from the Chinese government, will boost demand for steel. Futures in Singapore rebounded as much as 10% as a potential boost to the U.S. vaccination drive lifted sentiment across assets from stocks to base metals. Separately, China’s central bank chief vowed to stabilize the supply of credit and boost the amount of money supporting smaller businesses and the real economy after both credit and economic growth slowed in July.za.investing.com
