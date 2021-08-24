Iron Ore Jumps as Bets on Economic Recovery Fuel Demand Optimism

Aluminum charged to a 10-year high in London, extending a year-long rebound as demand surges and supply of the usually abundant metal comes under pressure. Prices rallied as much as 2.9% to $2,726.50 on the London Metal Exchange, hitting the highest since 2011 and moving closer to an all-time high above $3,300 a ton. That's fueling wider inflation concerns with Goldman Sachs Group, Citigroup and Trafigura Group among those forecasting further gains as the industry braces for a potentially seismic shift into deepening deficits.