Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coppell, TX

Heritage CARES Says Engaged Aftercare for Substance Use Treatment Is a Critical Predictor of Long-Term Success

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

COPPELL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Recovery from substance use disorders (SUD) isn't easy. Within the first year of recovery, The Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) estimates that between 40% and 60% of individuals who receive treatment will experience a relapse. Heritage CARES, the leading virtual...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coppell, TX
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Family Support#Jama#Clemson University#Prisma Health#Sud#Weisner Et Al#Evp#Mba#Sap#Heritage Cares#Ace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Mental Healthorlandomedicalnews.com

Helping Patients Overcome the Mental Health Stigma

As we have seen recently with athletes and celebrities, the stigma around mental illness is shifting, but it is still one of the most significant reasons people don't get the help they need. Public and self-stigma refer to how society judges and holds negative attitudes about those in need of...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Recognizing the human need for community is essential in addiction treatment

The isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic has been tough for most people, but it's been particularly difficult for people with drug addictions. Last month, the National Center for Health Statistics reported that deaths from overdoses spiked by 30% in the U.S. from 2019 to 2020, when more than 90,000 died from overdoses. In Virginia, the increase was more than 40%.
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

Mental Health Services Needs Your Support

I would like to express my concerns for Louisiana citizens’ access to mental health care. Statistics show most of Louisiana parishes are underserved in the areas of mental health.1 Individuals who experience mental health issues are one of the highest risk groups in health care today. I am a psychiatric...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Kiersten Henry of the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses: “Increase access to mental healthcare, with an emphasis on decreasing the stigma of seeking such healthcare”

…Increase access to mental healthcare, with an emphasis on decreasing the stigma of seeking such healthcare. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been marked increases in reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depressive disorder among adults. The pandemic has also increased the risk of anxiety and suicidal thoughts among essential workers, including those in healthcare.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Mental Health Resources

There are many, many organizations and groups that deal with mental health. This page will help you find the one or ones that offer the type of assistance, intervention, or information you’re seeking. We’ve organized the information into the following sections:. If it’s a crisis… (Keep scrolling) A quick-read fact...
Mental HealthWorld Economic Forum

Overcoming stigma: 3 strategies toward better mental health in the workplace

Recent McKinsey surveys highlight the importance of tackling stigma and supporting employees' mental health. Three possible solutions include committing to using nonstigmatizing language, focusing on neurodiversity and promoting a psychologically safe environment. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the global psyche. Today, as the world moves toward...
Mental Healthpharmacytimes.com

Study: ADHD Medications Associated With Reduced Risk of Suicidality in Children With Significant Behavioral Symptoms

Study suggests attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder medications may lower the risk of suicide in children with hyperactivity, oppositional defiance, and other behavioral disorders. New findings from the Lifespan Brain Institute (LiBl) of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania found that attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications may lower...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

New method to help GPs manage patients with multiple health conditions

While people are living longer, many develop multimorbidities—that is, multiple health conditions that no single set of guidelines will cover. It's a challenge for the patients themselves, and the GPs trying to support them in living healthy lives. Now a team of health scientists at the University of Plymouth has...
Mental HealthBoston Herald

Psychiatric mental health nurses play a vital role

Nurses play various roles within the health care community. Nurses are often viewed through the lens of helping people overcome physical ailments, but they can be just as vital to people with mental health issues. Psychiatric mental health nurses provide specialized care to patients who have been diagnosed with psychiatric disorders.
Mental HealthSFGate

Nationwide Behavioral Health Provider Offers Industry Leading Addiction Treatment Guarantee

MIAMI (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. As the substance abuse epidemic continues to worsen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, access to reputable, comprehensive and quality addiction treatment is more important than ever. As a national provider of behavioral health services focused on drug and alcohol addiction treatment, Niznik Behavioral Health has been at the frontlines of navigating the complicated reality of addiction treatment during a global pandemic. In recognition of these unprecedented challenges, and commitment to their successful treatment outcomes, Niznik Behavioral Health is proud to announce our 60 plus 60 addiction treatment guarantee.
Fitnessthekatynews.com

Different forms of detox treatments at detox centers

Since there are many different kinds of drug addictions, there are also different kinds of ways to treat those drug addictions. There is a level of drug addiction, the level goes from mild, moderate, too all the way to extreme or severe. And each level has its own treatment program specifically designed for it, but the treatment programs might be changed while getting treated depending upon the results so they are flexible. This is done to make sure that the patient gets complete treatment and that their addiction does not keeps relapsing because one kind of treatment is not working. For example, if someone is a mild drug addict, they will be given outpatient treatment program, which is the starter treatment for drug addicts who have mild addiction. Let us suppose the treatment after finishing does not get the required results, then the patient will be given intense outpatient treatment, which is a higher form of outpatient treatment program at Colorado detox center.
KidsPsychiatric Times

The Gap in the Continuum of Care for Teens and Young Adults

Meet the health group that wants to eliminate ER visits during a crisis. Caroline Fenkel, LCSW, discusses Charlie Health and the gap in continuum of mental health care for teens and young adults. Caroline Fenkel is co-founder & Chief Clinical Officer at Charlie Health.
Kidsthewestsidegazette.com

Study Suggests Strategies To Support Kids’ Mental Health During Pandemic

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted our lives from professional to personal, but have we thought about how it has affected children’s mental health?. For 18 months, children have dealt with the disruption of their daily lives, fear of Covid-19 contagion, and sometimes death in the family. The...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Dr. Saloumeh Bozorgzadeh of Caring 4 Our Caregivers: “Treat things in balance even when they are novel”

Treat things in balance even when they are novel. Oftentimes when something is new, we are excited and jump in with both feet. But that often isn’t sustainable which may lead to burnout. For example, when first starting out, it’s easy to want to work more and take on more clients but that is a recipe for burnout. It is important to keep a balance in all aspects of your life. It’s like having a new favorite song and you keep playing on repeat until you are sick of it. Same concept.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Urgent Need for Collaborative Care During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a mental healthcare crisis with the dire need for improved collaborative care. Primary care physicians (PCPs) prescribe the bulk of psychiatric medications, but often provide inadequate treatment. Collaborative care can provide comprehensive integrative care with significant cost savings and decreased provider burnout. Obstacles such as...
Health ServicesSFGate

Fenway Health, MGH, Harvard, BU, & Brigham and Women's find rural Northeast health care providers & transgender patients say systems-level changes needed to improve care

BOSTON (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. A study published this month in PLOS ONE examined the perspectives of health care staff about their experiences working with transgender and gender diverse (TGD) patients and the perspectives of TGD community members about their access to and experiences of health care. Findings from the study underscore the need to address the priorities of both TGD patients and providers when devising strategies to improve the quality of care. Authored by researchers at The Fenway Institute, Massachusetts General Hospital (Harvard Medical School), Boston University School of Public Health, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, “Understanding community member and health care professional perspectives on gender-affirming care—A qualitative study” adds new knowledge to the growing body of research on barriers to gender-affirming health care by focusing on the experiences of health care staff and TGD community members who live and work in rural areas.
Mental HealthMedscape News

Teleintegrated vs Telereferral Care for Complex Psychiatric Disorders

Two models for treating patients with complex psychiatric disorders in primary care are equally effective, new research suggests. Results from a pragmatic, randomized comparative effectiveness study involving more than 1000 patients showed that both integrated telepsychiatry collaborative care (TCC) and telepsychiatry/telepsychology enhanced referral (TER) provided "significantly and substantially" improved clinical outcomes, researchers note.
Miami, FLClick10.com

Federal funding focuses on youth mental health

MIAMI – Pediatric mental health experts are applauding a multi-million dollar federal funding effort to train primary care doctors in ways to help kids needing psychological support. “Train the pediatricians, train the primary care people, train them to be aware because they’re the people that everybody sees right away and...
Women's HealthPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

What Are The Symptoms Of PTSD In Women

PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is something that a person experiences after a scary and traumatic event. It occurs when you have undergone a life-threatening, violent or dangerous situation. PTSD triggers can also include events like assaults, abuse, accidents, combats, attacks, natural disasters, or witnessing a horrifying event. Such incidents generate a tremendous sense of fear in individuals, and their behavior can go out of control.
Mental HealthKTEN.com

Tips for Preparing to Go to Substance Abuse Rehab

Originally Posted On: A Guide to Preparing to Go to Inpatient Addiction Rehab (addictionfreedomnow.com) Making the decision to pursue recovery from substance dependence is a huge step in and of itself. In addition, the uncertainty of the situation can be challenging to handle for many individuals entering recovery. Before you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy