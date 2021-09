The software industry is expected to witness accelerated growth for an extended period owing to gradual tech integration in virtually every industry. However, with the tech space dominated by a handful of trillion-dollar businesses, we think fundamentally weak companies ironSource (IS), Support.com (SPRT), Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA), and Marin Software (MRIN), with bleak growth prospects, are best avoided now. Let’s discuss.The software industry has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic as the demand for software and cloud computing reached all-time highs amid remote work and entertainment lifestyles. Furthermore, the rapid digital transformation of virtually all sectors is expected to drive this industry’s growth over an extended period.