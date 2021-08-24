Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Are Walker Buehler’s Run Suppression Gains for Real?

By Carmen Ciardiello
fangraphs.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalker Buehler has been on a tear in the second half, leading all pitchers in WAR since the All-Star break at 1.8, just a hair ahead of Adam Wainwright, Frankie Montas, and Max Fried. For the season, he now ranks fourth in WAR among qualified starters (fifth if you include Jacob deGrom’s 92 preposterous innings), toting a 26.9% strikeout rate and a park-adjusted ERA 47% better than league average. His 2.11 ERA is more than half a run better than any other season in his career, and the park adjusted figure is his best by 15 points. It’s another great season from one of the consistently best pitchers in the majors; since becoming a full-time starter for the Dodgers back in 2018, Buehler has posted the 11th-most pitching WAR with the 19th-most innings pitched.

blogs.fangraphs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Frankie Montas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunnels#Arsenal#Era#Fip#Gameday#Mlbam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBLos Angeles Daily News

Walker Buehler helps Dodgers keep the heat on Giants

LOS ANGELES — With these uniforms, the Giants can definitely see them coming. Wearing all-blue – really, all blue – City Connect outfits that looked like another gum-related mishap at Willy Wonka’s factory, Los Dodgers handled the New York Mets for the fifth time in the past week, beating them, 3-2, Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
MLBBirmingham Star

Walker Buehler aims to extend Dodgers' streak vs. Mets

Having already made easy work of the New York Mets last week, Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler can continue to show he is ready for the stretch drive when the teams meet again Friday. Buehler held the Mets to one run over seven innings in the Dodgers' 2-1 victory...
MLB

Buehler bests Mets for LA's 8th straight win

LOS ANGELES -- When Walker Buehler was an emerging prospect in the Dodgers’ farm system, there were rumblings that the young right-hander was going to be dominant on the mound. Buehler has pitched in plenty of big games in his Major League career as he’s grown into one of the...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Makes His Case for Walker Buehler’s Cy Young Campaign

With all of the injuries to the rotation this year, one man has held down the fort all season. That man is of course Walker Buehler. He’s made every start this year and is one of the biggest reasons why the Dodgers have been able to keep pace with the Giants in the division. Dodgers fans know all too well just how elite he can be, but now the rest of the league is being put on notice.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Walker Buehler Talks About Getting Thrown Out of the Game Friday night

Walker Buehler was tossed late in Friday night’s game against the New York Mets after expressing his frustration with two of home plate umpire Nester Ceja’s calls during a previous at-bat. The Dodgers hurler allowed an RBI infield single by first baseman Pete Alonso during a then 3-1 ball game. That ended up being the determining factor in the right-handed ace being lifted in the top of the eighth inning.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Prioritized Rest Over Matchup With Giants For Julio Urias, Walker Buehler & Max Scherzer

After dropping a weekend series to the Colorado Rockies, the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their homestand by welcoming the Atlanta Braves for three games. Julio Urias is scheduled to start in the series opener, and he’ll be followed by Walker Buehler and Max Scherzer the next two games. Each pitcher will be throwing on five days’ rest, which has been the norm for most Dodgers starters when they take their turn this season.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Blames Ejection On Competitiveness, Missed Calls

Walker Buehler was dominant against the New York Mets and in his longest start of the season at 7.2 innings, but it was an outing that ended in frustration. With the Los Angeles Dodgers clinging to a 3-1 lead and the tying runners on base, Buehler got a call to break his way for a key strikeout. He remained in the game to face Pete Alonso, who already had hit a solo home run off Buehler.
MLBthinkbluepc.com

Max Muncy, Walker Buehler Standing Out as NL Awards Favorites

The Los Angeles Dodgers have seemingly shifted into the next gear in the month of August, and at the right time to do so. So far they are 12-3 this month, and have gained two games on the first place San Francisco Giants in the NL West. The Giants aren’t...
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 3, Mets 2: Walker Buehler to Alex Vesia to Kenley Jansen

—— Carlos Carrasco hasn’t pitched much this season due to injury and his line has been rough, but a lot of that was due to his last start against the Dodgers. They didn’t quite wreck him like they did last time, but they didn’t make things pleasant for him tonight either.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler on the verge of joining exclusive company after strong outing vs Mets

As has been the case all season long, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler was at the top of his game during his outing against the New York Mets on Friday. Buehler completed 7.0+ innings for the 11th time in his season, as he simply had his way against the sluggish Mets offense. The NL Cy Young Award candidate finished the game with a mere two earned runs allowed, eight strikeouts recorded and an astounding 17 swings and misses.
dailydodgers.com

An electric Walker Buehler starts in San Diego

Cy Young contender Walker Buehler starts on the mound for the Dodgers tonight against the San Diego Padres, but he doesn't seem too concerned about the award. Buehler has his eyes on the playoff prize instead, and he's delivering. In his last start on August 20, Buehler threw a season-high 7 ⅔ innings and looked sharp the whole way through.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers Vs. Padres Game Preview: Walker Buehler, Blake Snell Duel

I want us to win games, win the division, get to the playoffs and do what we did last year and what we set out to do every year," Buehler said last week. If I somehow put us in a position and have that type of year to be in that conversation, that's great. But at the end of the day it's about winning games, and that's my big focus.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers’ Walker Buehler bids to rekindle magic vs. Braves

A pair of pitchers with a rich playoff history against the team they are facing will square off Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves. Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler (13-2, 2.02 ERA) will face the team he dominated in last year's National League Championship Series, holding the Braves to one run over 11 innings in two starts to post a 0.82 ERA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy