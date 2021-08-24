Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Euro pauses after strong start to week

marketpulse.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe euro is drifting on Tuesday, after posting gains in the Monday session. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1742, up 0.03% on the day. Germany released second-quarter GDP on Tuesday, and the 1.6% gain (QoQ) surpassed the consensus of 1.5%. This was a strong rebound from GDP in Q1, which came in at -2.0%. This decline was a direct result of a resurgence of Covid, which caused a substantial decline in economic activity. The Q2 release is good news for the eurozone, as Germany is a bellwether for the bloc. Still, there is plenty of room for improvement, as German GDP is 3.3% lower than pre-Covid levels (Q4 2019).

www.marketpulse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Eur Usd#Pre Covid#Pmi#Ecb#Oanda Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
Related
Businessinvesting.com

ECB Hawks Talk Tapering, Euro Unimpressed

Euro barely gains despite inflation overshoot and ECB talk. Dollar stages late comeback, stocks hover near records. Crucial US data and OPEC+ meeting on the agenda today. The notion that the European Central Bank will slow down its asset purchases is gaining traction. Officials from Austria and the Netherlands threw their weight behind this yesterday, highlighting the positive economic surprises lately. That was soon echoed by ECB vice chief Luis de Guindos.
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Yen drifting at 110, capex sparkles

The Japanese yen continues to have a quiet week as it hovers close to the symbolic 100 line. Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 109.99, unchanged on the day. We have been treated to a data dump out of Japan this week, and Capital Spending has been a bright spot. The Q2 release shot up 5.3% YoY, with manufacturing capex up 4.0% and non-manufacturing capex showing a gain of 5.9%. This was a strong rebound from the Q1 reading of -7.8% (YoY).
Worldmarketpulse.com

Asia equities shrug off weak PMIs

Asian equities are broadly higher today, with even China markets quickly shrugging off the soft Caixin PMI. Being the first day of the month, some mechanical institutional money could be deploying as monthly savers restock fund manager’s coffers. Or it could be that the soft PMI data across much of Asia has investors pricing in ultra-low rates for longer.
CurrenciesDailyFx

EUR/USD Stages Four Day Rally as ECB Adopts Hawkish Tone Ahead of NFP

EUR/USD stages a four-day rally as European Central Bank (ECB) officials adopt a hawkish tone, but the update to the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report may undermine the recent recovery in the exchange rate as the Federal Reserve looks poised to switch gears later this year. EUR/USD Stages Four Day...
Marketsmarketpulse.com

EUR/USD – Breakout Pre-Jobs Report

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam discusses the breakout in EURUSD ahead of the US jobs report. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
BusinessValueWalk

Euro Zone Inflation Up 3%, The Highest In A Decade

Euro zone inflation increased 3% in August from the same month last year and is bound to reach its highest reading in 10 years. The European Central Bank (ECB) will meet on September 9 to discuss its asset purchase program. Mohnish Pabrai On Spawner Stocks And Targeted Rates Of Return.
BusinessNBC San Diego

Euro Zone Inflation Hits 10-Year High Ahead of Key Central Bank Meeting

LONDON — Inflation in the euro zone rose again in August, ahead of a closely-watched European Central Bank meeting in just over a week's time. Consumer prices increased by 3% this month from a year ago, according to preliminary estimates published Tuesday, after rising by 2.2% in July. If the...
Businessactionforex.com

Euro Rises on Inflation, ECB Talks, and German Yield

Euro jumps notably today, as supported by highest inflation reading in a decade, and hawkish comments from an ECB official, as well as rise in German yields. Though, it’s slightly outshone by Kiwi, Aussie and Swiss Franc for now. On the other hand, Dollar’s selloff continues to pick up momentum and even dips against Yen. Canadian Dollar also stays weak, getting little support from GDP data that matched expectations.
Retailmarketpulse.com

CAD steady but GDP disappoints

The Canadian dollar has consolidated recent gains and is trading quietly on Tuesday. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2598, down 0.08% on the day. The dollar index is down 0.18% on Tuesday, dipping to 0.9248 in North America. Canada’s economy contracts in Q2. The Canadian currency missed a golden opportunity...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Euro shrugs off jump in CPI

The euro is drifting in the Tuesday session. EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1802, up 0.06% on the day. Inflation has been a buzzword for central banks in recent months, most notably in the United States. The surge in inflation continues to concern the markets, despite the insistence of the Fed that inflation is transitory and will ease. The ECB finds itself in the unusual position of having to deal with a surge in inflation and trying to reassure the markets that the jump is temporary. Yet this message is unlikely to satisfy the markets, which will be looking for some insight from the Bank with regard to a potential taper.
BusinessMetro International

Euro zone inflation surges to 10-year-high, in headache for ECB

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Euro zone inflation surged to a 10-year-high in August with further rises likely, challenging the European Central Bank’s benign view on price growth and its commitment to look past what it deems a temporary increase. Consumer inflation in the 19 countries sharing the single currency accelerated to 3%...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall St pauses near record highs after strong August runs

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes treaded water on Tuesday but remained near their record highs as investors took their cues from the Federal Reserve's continuing supportive attitude, with the S&P 500 poised for a seventh straight month of gains. Six of the 11 major S&P sectors retreated,...
Economykfgo.com

Euro zone Aug factory growth strong – as were price rises, PMI shows

LONDON (Reuters) – Euro zone manufacturing growth remained strong in August but supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic continued to constrain supplies of the raw materials factories need, driving up prices, a survey showed on Wednesday. The easing of restrictions imposed to stop the coronavirus from spreading has...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Euro Looks Confident in the Week of Summer

After some confident growth last Friday, the major currency pair is looking quite stable early in the final week of summer. EUR/USD is mostly trading at 1.1800. The US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Friday that the regulator might as well consider a possibility of an earlier reduction of its QE program before the end of the year without any particular dates. He also believes that the inflation boost was temporary. In his opinion, it wouldn’t be right to tighten the monetary policy right now.
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Dollar dips after Powell speech

The US dollar rally continued to fade on Friday, the dollar index having topped out above 93.50 resistance earlier last week. With markets taking a potential taper-tantrum of the board after the Powell Jackson Hole address, the dollar index fell by 0.38% to 92.68 on Friday, edging lower to 92.64 in Asia today. The 92.50 level is looming as a key pivot level now, with a daily close below signalling further potential unwinding, potentially targeting 91.50.
Currenciesmarketpulse.com

Euro drifting ahead of Powell speech

After a strong start to the week, the euro has been quiet. The lack of movement is continuing on Friday, as EUR/USD is trading at 1.1759, up 0.06% on the day. The Jackson Hole Symposium is usually a hobnob of central bankers and other key officials, but the pandemic has rained on this year’s party. The event has been scaled down from two days to just one, and the meeting will be virtual in order to comply with health restrictions. Still, the star of the show, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, will deliver a speech to the markets, and his comments will be reviewed with a fine-tooth comb. Investors are cautious ahead of the speech, as US data has become softer and the Covid Delta variation is weighing on the market’s nerves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy