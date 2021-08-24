Euro pauses after strong start to week

The euro is drifting in the Tuesday session. EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1802, up 0.06% on the day. Inflation has been a buzzword for central banks in recent months, most notably in the United States. The surge in inflation continues to concern the markets, despite the insistence of the Fed that inflation is transitory and will ease. The ECB finds itself in the unusual position of having to deal with a surge in inflation and trying to reassure the markets that the jump is temporary. Yet this message is unlikely to satisfy the markets, which will be looking for some insight from the Bank with regard to a potential taper.