Roblox has released its latest financial report, and although the company’s net losses have widened, it’s still seen its revenues rise by 127% to $450 million. It’s always fun to cover the Roblox financials due to it not really making its way into mainstream news very often. But when we publish an article like this, detailing the company’s huge year-on-year revenue increases, we’re reminded that this game is actually quite the powerhouse.