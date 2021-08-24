Woods gets help from Ryan Klesko

GMC Prep senior Travion Woods stands with former Major League Baseball player Ryan Klesko after Woods got some one-on-one swing tutoring from him earlier this month. Contributed photo

This fall, you can find GMC Prep senior Travion “Trey” Woods doling out hits on the football field as a linebacker.

If you visit the school’s baseball diamond in the spring though, you’ll see Woods dishing out hits of a different fashion. The 5-foot-11, 216-pound senior was the Bulldogs’ leading slugger last season with three homers. He recently had the opportunity to improve his skills under a former slugger that played the game at its highest level.

Ryan Klesko coaches a fall league baseball team based out of Macon’s Luther Williams Field, and gave Woods some one-on-one tutoring on his swing earlier this month.

“It was awesome,” Woods said of the experience. “He taught me a lot that I had never been taught before. It felt surreal to get learn from him. He's a fun guy who’s very outgoing, and he speaks his mind. He’s also a good teacher. He explains himself very well.”

The California native Klesko certainly has knowledge to pass along after 16 years in the majors, the first half of which were spent with the Atlanta Braves. His run included 23 homers and 70 RBIs in the Braves’ 1995 World Series season. Klesko was selected to the All-Star Game as a member of the San Diego Padres in 2001 then finished out his career as a San Francisco Giant in ’07. He retired with 278 home runs and an impressive .279 batting average splitting time as a leftfielder and first baseman.

Woods, who had not been born yet by the time Klesko’s tenure as a Brave was up, admitted that his familiarity with the lefty was originally just on a name recognition level. Google and YouTube helped the high schooler become better acquainted with the former major leaguer’s career before they met though.

“He was the real deal,” said Woods.

During their roughly two-hour training session, Klesko primarily worked with Woods’ already dangerous bat. As a junior last spring, the GMC Prep catcher hit for an average ironically not too far from Klesko’s career mark. Woods sat at .286 with a .453 on-base percentage and was a Second Team All-Region selection. He did all that while serving as his team’s full-time catcher where he spent 141 innings squatting behind home plate. That can take a toll on a player’s concentration, but you wouldn’t know if it did or not with Woods as he had a reliable .986 fielding percentage. Despite his numbers already popping off the page, Woods will be looking to improve upon them his senior season in an effort to help his team reach new heights.

“The goal as a team is to make it into the playoffs again and keep getting better every day,” Woods said. “Personally, I just want to focus on myself and try to make an impact for the team. I want to do as much as I can for my boys.”

Woods is hoping to see his own success translate into a college baseball scholarship, and he’s already on the right track after having spoken extensively with coaches at Florida A&M University (FAMU) and Tuskegee. He’ll have a little more help on his journey as his work with Klesko was not necessarily just a one-time deal.

“He told me after we were finished to just give him a call if I ever wanted to come back, which is great,” said Woods. “Working with a Major League Baseball player in person is not something you get to do every day.”