Florence, OR

Florence Events Center Celebration Cancelled; OHA Reports High COVID-19 Numbers; Beds Filling Up

By George Henry
kcfmradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florence Events Center 25th anniversary celebration is the latest event to fall prey to the skyrocketing numbers of COVID-19. Assistant City Manager Megan Messmer released the notice of cancellation yesterday. Tomorrow night’s event marked the 25 years the center has been open to the public, but Lane County advisories on events is not recommending gatherings of individuals due to the rate of infectious spread of the Delta Variant. Messmer said that since food and supplies have already been purchased they are working with ways to share them with the community. She says that while the cancellation is disappointing the decision is in the best interest for the health and safety of the community.

kcfmradio.com

Comments / 0

