There is a new showbiz axiom this year: If life gives you COVID, sometimes the show can go on. At least, if you're the Doobie Brothers. Co-founding guitarist-singer Tom Johnston had COVID early last year and the Doobies called off their shows in Las Vegas before the pandemic struck. However, on Tuesday, apparently some members of the Doobies entourage — they travel with a COVID compliance officer — tested positive. Keyboardist/singer Michael McDonald, who hasn't toured with the group for 26 years, was scratched in late afternoon for a sold-out concert at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand.