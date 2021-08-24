New Book Delivers a Compelling and Inspiring Look Inside the Season's of a Woman's Life; Encouraging All Women to Let Go of Things That Tend to Hold Them Back

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Adoption is a topic rarely discussed by all sides. You hear about the joy of a couple finally having the chance at a family through the miracle of adoption. However, the pain and the struggles when faced with the realization you are unable to care for your baby are rarely discussed. The tears, the constant back and forth. Can I raise this child? The loneliness, the fear, the depression, the love. Birth mothers are all but forgotten. A side note to the overwhelming joy adoption brings.