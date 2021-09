With national Suicide Prevention Week (September 5th-11th) fast approaching, the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline needs your help to continue to save lives in the Gem State. The organization is seeking volunteers to serve as crisis phone responders. It wasn't that long ago that Idaho did not have a suicide prevention hotline that volunteers staff. Idaho is, unfortunately, is one of the states with the highest rates of suicide. How you can make a difference is by giving your time to listen and save a life.