KirkpatrickPrice Verifies Cloud Expertise with Completion of Cloud Certification Challenge

Why Kubernetes application data management? — As Kubernetes and containers become the de-facto choice for developing, deploying, running, and scaling cloud-native and next-generation IT apps, enterprises are running more and more business-critical applications on them. Business-critical applications are often stateful. A stateful application has associated state, data, and config information and depends on previous data transactions to execute its business logic. Business-critical apps on Kubernetes that provide a service often have availability and business continuity requirements like traditional applications meaning an outage of the service (breaching SLAs) can seriously impact the revenue and reputation of the provider. Enterprises often realize that they need to fortify their Kubernetes deployments to be resilient to service failures after a service-impacting disaster. This can be catastrophic. Other enterprises recognize the need but use custom tools developed by IT staff and admins with intimate knowledge of the application, which are hard to scale, apply, and normalize across the enterprise and application teams. Consequently, businesses grapple with a coherent and cohesive data protection strategy for their Kubernetes estate.