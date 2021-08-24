Biden pushes for Aug. 31 Afghanistan pullout, with contingencies, as threat of attacks rise
Families begin to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. (U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Samuel Ruiz, via Reuters) WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States is on pace to finish evacuations from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, but left open the chance of the deadline being extended, saying reaching that goal is dependent on continued cooperation from the country's new Taliban rulers.www.ksl.com
