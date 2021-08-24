Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Biden pushes for Aug. 31 Afghanistan pullout, with contingencies, as threat of attacks rise

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamilies begin to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, on Tuesday. (U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Samuel Ruiz, via Reuters) WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States is on pace to finish evacuations from Afghanistan by Aug. 31, but left open the chance of the deadline being extended, saying reaching that goal is dependent on continued cooperation from the country's new Taliban rulers.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Avril Haines
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#U S Air Force#Globemaster Iii#Marine Corps Sgt#Reuters#Pentagon#The State Department#Democratic#Republican#Afghans#Islamic#Islamist Taliban#The White House#Democrats#The U S Congress#State#Defense#Joint Chiefs Of Staff#The United Nations#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
China
Related
POTUSMSNBC

Trump raises prospect of 'unequivocal military force' in Afghanistan

By any fair measure, there are very few policy areas Donald Trump has ever taken seriously. The former president's positions on key issues have repeatedly shifted with the winds, based largely on whatever he last saw on television or what he believed the people in front of him wanted to hear.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

‘We’re not asking permission’: US veteran launches major private operation to rescue remaining Afghan allies

As the last US military plane took off from Kabul just after midnight on Tuesday, it left behind an estimated 60,000 Afghan allies and hundreds of American citizens who had been unable to escape in time - for many, a dismal and dishonourable finish to the 20-year conflict.For retired LTC Scott Mann, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, it was not something he was prepared to live with. “We know instinctively, you know, in our gut, in our solar plexus, that we don’t leave our friends. We don’t leave anybody behind and we keep our promises” he said.Mr Mann,...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

White House defends letting billions in military equipment fall into Taliban hands

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that it was not the Biden administration's intention to arm the Taliban with billions of dollars in military equipment originally given to the Afghan government but claimed that the United States is taking steps to "reduce the amount of equipment" in the Taliban's possession before completing the troop withdrawal at the end of the month.
POTUSNew York Post

Afghan interpreter who saved Biden in Afghanistan is now stranded there

An Afghan interpreter who helped in the 2008 rescue of then-Sen. Joe Biden and two other senators from a valley in Afghanistan was among the thousands left behind as the commander-in-chief pulled US troops out of the embattled nation, leaving it in the hands of the Taliban. Mohammed, whose last...
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)
MilitaryPosted by
People

What Happens to the Military Equipment Left Behind in Afghanistan to the Taliban?

A group of Republican senators demanded a "full accounting" of all the U.S. military equipment left in Afghanistan. Amid the chaos of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan as the U.S. ends its longest war and withdraws, a few key questions remain — including what life will be like under the new regime and what will happen to vulnerable Afghans trying to leave.
MilitaryKDVR.com

The last military planes left Afghanistan. He wasn’t on board.

KABUL, Afghanistan (KDVR) — We reached him in the middle of the night, via Zoom, as he made one last plea for safe haven. “They need to evacuate me and my family from Afghanistan. As I worked for the U.S. forces in Afghanistan honorably, now it’s their time to fulfill their promises and to evacuate me from Afghanistan,” Shirkhan, 31, said through an interpreter.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Gutfeld: Calling Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan a success is like 'polishing a turd'

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said that calling President Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal a success would be like "polishing a turd" in an appearance on "The Five" Monday. Gutfeld made the comment moments after Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. announced that the last of the U.S. troops stationed at the Kabul airport had left, completing the military’s drawdown in the country, even though hundreds of Americans likely remain.
MilitaryBBC

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
MilitaryNPR

He Is The Last American Soldier To Leave Afghanistan

Before the last U.S. plane left Afghanistan, bringing to an end America's longest war, one man strode on to the C-17 cargo plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue was the very last American service member to leave the country Monday. He's...
Middle EastMilitaryTimes

What is ISIS doing in Afghanistan?

A suicide bomber rocked Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, leaving at least 13 American troops and more than 170 civilians dead, as allied evacuation efforts continued in Kabul, Afghanistan. The attack was claimed by Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province, known as ISIS-K or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy