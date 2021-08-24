Lytics Releases Lytics Cloud Connect to Add Reverse ETL Capabilities to Their Industry Leading Customer Data Platform

Consumer expectations of retailers and the shopping experience have dramatically shifted, altering the digital landscape for the post-COVID future of retail brands. According to Appnovation’s latest consumer research, Digital Innovation for the Experience Economy: Retail, over 70% of North American consumers agree that digital technologies have made their shopping experiences more convenient, but only 1 in 5 rate the current experience offered by retailers as ‘Excellent’. This suggests that the majority of people believe there is room for retailers to improve the customer experience (CX), particularly as it relates to ecommerce.