Taliban Insists U.S. Must Be Out of Afghanistan by August 31

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago
Despite an effort by CIA operatives to meet with the Taliban to hash out an extension for U.S. troops to evacuate collaborators beyond Aug. 31, a Taliban spokesman said that “no extensions” would be granted. Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid insisted at a news conference on Tuesday that life was returning to “normal” in the war torn country, and conceded that chaos at Kabul’s international airport remained problematic as thousands of people who worked with the U.S. and NATO forces over the last 20 years try to flee amid feared reprisals from the Taliban. President Joe Biden suggested over the weekend that they were deciding whether to extend the day the U.S. promised to be out of the country, and the G7 will meet on Tuesday to discuss how to get more people out. But the Taliban has made it clear the Aug. 31 deadline is their “red line” and that if the U.S. stays longer it will “provoke a reaction.”

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Cia#U S Embassies#Cia#Nato#Afghans#The United Nations
