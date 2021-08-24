Cancel
Netflix Just Unexpectedly Dropped ‘Manifest’ Season 3 & It’s Already the #1 Show

By Alexandra Hough
purewow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManifest continues to take us on an emotional rollercoaster. Netflix just unexpectedly dropped all of season three on the streaming platform—and we never even got a warning. The latest installment—which we recently learned would be its last—was released on Saturday, August 21. And after just three short days, the series has already landed the top spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched shows. We aren’t totally surprised, considering a similar thing happened when it was announced that the show had been canceled by NBC.

