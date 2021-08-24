Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘WandaVision’s’ Jac Schaeffer On The Enduring Appeal Of “Agatha All Along” [Interview]

By Gregory Ellwood
theplaylist.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJac Schaeffer has had quite a year. She was the head writer for Marvel Studios‘ first Disney+ series, “WandaVision,” a program that finished shooting during a pandemic, earned critical raves, and, eventually, 23 Emmy nominations. Following that Emmy haul, including two for herself in the Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series categories, she finally saw “Black Widow,” for which she earned a “story by” credit on, hit theaters. And while she looks back fondly over the past 12 months, there’s one thing we need her opinion on. One topic more important than her potentially working for Marvel again, where White Vision flew off to or upsetting “Queen’s Gambit” at the Emmy ceremony next month. The lasting cultural legacy of…“Agatha All Along.”

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Chuck Hayward
Person
Kathryn Hahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Vision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Elizabeth Olsen Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson's Disney Lawsuit

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen has spoken up on behalf of her Marvel co-star Scarlett Johansson, who is currently suing Disney over how they handled the release of Black Widow. In an interview with Vanity Fair alongside Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis, Olsen was asked her opinion on how COVID-19 had changed how movies were released, using Johansson's fight with Disney as an example. While Olsen mainly pointed out that this would affect smaller films more, she offered her support of Johansson.
MoviesMovieWeb

Chris Evans & Scarlett Johansson Reunite for Apple Romantic Action Thriller Ghosted

After their apparent exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers co-stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson will reunite in an interesting way for an upcoming movie at Apple TV+. Called Ghosted, the movie is described as a "romantic action adventure" story that features Evans and Johansson starring in the lead roles. The movie comes from Apple Studios and Skydance with Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) on board to direct.
TV & Videoswmagazine.com

Elizabeth Olsen, Much Like Wanda Maximoff, Comforts Herself With Classic TV

Elizabeth Olsen as Jessica Fletcher from 'Murder, She Wrote.' Photographed by Robbie Arnett. Hair by Clayton Hawkins. For W’s second annual TV Portfolio, we asked 26 of the most sought-after names in television to pay homage to their favorite small-screen characters by stepping into their shoes. WandaVision was the first...
TV SeriesComicBook

How WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn Really Feels About Agatha's Punishment: "A Nightmare"

It was anguish all along: reflecting on the WandaVision finale months after the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) bewitched her Agatha Harkness, actor Kathryn Hahn says the punishment is "the worst" and "a nightmare." In the wake of WandaVision Episode 9, "The Series Finale," Hahn told The New York Times in March that the witch needed "to rest" after centuries of stealing power from those Agatha called "undeserving," adding: "I think she's actually OK to just loosen the corset and sit and have a muffin and a latte." Hahn now says her punishment, to live on as "nosy neighbor Agnes" in a New Jersey suburb, is "kind of the worst" penalty for Agatha Harkness:
TV Seriesheroichollywood.com

‘WandaVision’: Kathryn Hahn Breaks Down Agatha Harkness’ Brutal Fate

Kathryn Hahn broke down Agatha Harkness’ brutal fate in WandaVision. Agatha Harkness started off as a mild-mannered parody of the nosy neighbor but quickly became a full-on witch hell-bent on assuming Wanda Maximoff’s raw powers. Kathryn Hahn’s performance as the cunning Agatha Harkness was widely praised, with many considering it to be her best performance. The end of the series saw Agatha losing at the hands of Wanda, failing to obtain the Avengers’ abilities.
Movies/Film

‘WandaVision’ Actress Kathryn Hahn Compares Agatha and Wanda to ‘Amadeus’

Emmy-nominated WandaVision actress Kathryn Hahn is speaking the right words when drawing comparisons between Agatha, her witchy character on Marvel’s first Disney+ series, and a jealous court composer named Salieri, played by F. Murray Abraham, in the Oscar-winning 1984 film Amadeus. Wanda Maximoff equals Mozart, of course. The 73rd Primetime...
TV Seriesimdb.com

How ‘WandaVision’ Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Joined the Marvel Brain Trust

“WandaVision,” like most stories in the Marvel universe, came flying out of the brain of Marvel czar Kevin Feige, arguably the most successful producer in the history of Hollywood. He believes in letting audiences spend more time with characters that they love and getting them to laugh along with them, as well. He also likes to change things up with surprising shifts in tone by bringing in talented film creatives — from James Gunn and Taika Waititi to Cate Shortland — to work with his more experienced team led by Marvel executive producers Louis Esposito and Victoria Alonso.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The WandaVision Spinoff Kate Dennings Said She’d Love (And Now I Kinda Need It)

While What If…? is the current Marvel and Disney+ show releasing new episodes, some fans still can’t get enough of the show that started it all on the Disney streamer: WandaVision. When WandaVision dropped on Disney+ earlier this year, fans could not stop talking about two characters from previous Marvel films that finally had their time to shine: Kat Dennings’ Darcy Lewis and Randall Park’s Agent Woo. Even though WandaVision was a limited series, could it still be possible to see those two again? Dennings shares her thoughts.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel's WandaVision Releases Scripts For Emmy-Nominated Episodes

It's customary for TV shows and movies that are nominated for major awards (such as the Academy Awards or Emmy Awards) to make their scripts widely available to the members of the voting bodies. In the age of the internet, that often means making those scripts publicly available, so that any member can access them, and that's where Marvel Studios is right now with some Emmy-nominated episodes of WandaVision. The three nominated scripts -- "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience," "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!," and "Previously On" -- are available to download now, along with a Q&A from the episodes' writers, series creator Jac Schaeffer, Laura Donney, Chuck Hayward, and Peter Cameron.
TV SeriesCollider

'How I Met Your Father': Hulu Confirms Main Cast Joining Hilary Duff & Chris Lowell

Hulu is making big jumps with its How I Met Your Father series, and just released the full list of series regulars that will be joining previously announced cast members Hilary Duff and Chris Lowell. The show is a spin-off on the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which ran for 9 seasons on CBS in the late 2000s and early 2010s. This new series is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, and will also feature Duff as a producer in addition to executive producers Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas and Pam Fryman.
TV SeriesSeattle Times

Now streaming: ‘Cruella,’ ‘Love and Monsters,’ ‘NYC Epicenters,’ Ted Bundy drama ‘No Man of God’

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. Emma Stone stars in “Cruella” (2021, PG-13), the live-action prequel about the early life of “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, when she was a punk-inspired fashionista in 1970s London. It co-stars Emma Thompson as the reigning haute couture designer and features a wild sense of costume design. (Disney+)
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Princess Diaries Cast: What The Disney Actors Are Doing Now

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It's the movie that turned Anne Hathaway into a superstar. It's the film that rejuvenated Julie Andrews' career. And it's the Disney picture that introduced Garry Marshall to a new generation of comedy lovers. That's right, we're talking about The Princess Diaries, one of 2001's most profitable movies and a well-beloved family film for, gosh, 20 years.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

LaKeith Stanfield To Star In ‘The Changeling’ Apple TV+ Drama Series From Kelly Marcel & Annapurna; Melina Matsoukas To Direct

Apple TV+ has confirmed a series order for The Changeling, a drama based on Victor LaValle’s best-selling book of the same name, with LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta, Judas and The Black Messiah) set to star. Kelly Marcel (Cruella, Venom) wrote the adaptation and serves as showrunner. Queen & Slim helmer and Insecure alum Melina Matsoukas will direct. The Changeling, from Annapurna and Apple Studios, is a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed. In the LaVelle’s book, when Apollo — the role that Stanfield will be playing —...
Movies/Film

Sparks on the Evolution of ‘Annette’, Ceding Control, Their Next Project(s), and More [Interview]

Annette, the eccentric new musical from Holy Motors director Leos Carax, stars Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Marion Cotillard (Inception) as a comedian and an opera singer who fall in love and have an unusual child named Annette. That’s the simplest possible way to describe this story, but that description belies the film’s wildly unconventional approach. This is the first movie written by Sparks, the eclectic pop band that has been shapeshifting through the music scene for decades and actively refusing to be put in an easy-to-describe box. (They were recently profiled in a great Edgar Wright-directed documentary called The Sparks Brothers.)
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Prêt-à-Porter’ TV Series Based On Robert Altman’s Movie In Works At Paramount+ From Miramax TV

Robert Altman’s 1994 fashion industry satire Prêt-à-Porter is getting a TV series adaptation. Paramount+ is developing a series based on the feature comedy-drama, sources said. It comes from Miramax Television. Co-written, directed and produced by Altman, the Miramax-distributed film, released in the U.S. as Ready to Wear (Prêt-à-Porter), chronicles the interconnected lives of a group of people in the lead-up to the 1994 Paris Fashion Week, where models, designers, reporters and fashion editors gather to present next year’s trends. (Watch the film’s trailer below.) Written by Ava Pickett, I hear the series will focus on the next generation, revolving around young people on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy