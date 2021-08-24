‘WandaVision’s’ Jac Schaeffer On The Enduring Appeal Of “Agatha All Along” [Interview]

Jac Schaeffer has had quite a year. She was the head writer for Marvel Studios‘ first Disney+ series, “WandaVision,” a program that finished shooting during a pandemic, earned critical raves, and, eventually, 23 Emmy nominations. Following that Emmy haul, including two for herself in the Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series categories, she finally saw “Black Widow,” for which she earned a “story by” credit on, hit theaters. And while she looks back fondly over the past 12 months, there’s one thing we need her opinion on. One topic more important than her potentially working for Marvel again, where White Vision flew off to or upsetting “Queen’s Gambit” at the Emmy ceremony next month. The lasting cultural legacy of…“Agatha All Along.”