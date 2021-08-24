Equity in STEM can be driven by scientific societies

The Center for the Advancement of STEM Leadership (CASL) was initiated in 2016 as a joint enterprise, with generous funding from the National Science Foundation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities Undergraduate Program (HBCU-UP). CASL is a collaborative partnership involving the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI), Fielding Graduate University, North Carolina A&T State University (NCA&T), and the Association of American Colleges and Universities (AAC&U). With the authenticity and legitimacy that can only come from the soul of a lived HBCU experience, CASL seeks to reposition leadership at HBCUs from the margins to the center of broadening participation in research, practice, and discourse in STEM higher education.