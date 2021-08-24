Cancel
Rockville, MD

Equity in STEM can be driven by scientific societies

By American Association for Anatomy (AAA)
Newswise
 8 days ago

Newswise — ROCKVILLE, MD – Efforts to increase the representation of underrepresented minorities (URMs) in academia over the past several years have fallen short. URMs (defined as differing in race, ethnicity, religion, national origin, mental or physical ability, age, gender identity or expression, or sexual orientation) face higher attrition, less support, and higher workloads than non-URMs. Additionally, anatomical and medical research has an unfortunate history of excluding URMs from receiving honors, teaching with Euro-centric imagery, and using unethically-obtained bodies of URMs for dissection and instruction.

