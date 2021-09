Do you have pain in your back, hips, or legs? The Hip Hook from Aletha Health may be the solution you’ve been looking for. Chronic lower back and lower limb pain are frustrating and all too common. In a 2019 study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 39% of U.S. adults experienced back pain in the previous three months and 36.5% reported lower limb pain. It’s not easy to get an accurate diagnosis of the cause of your lower limb pain and often even more difficult to find an effective non-pharmaceutical treatment for long-term relief. The Hip Hook is specifically designed to relieve tension in the psoas and iliacus, two muscles that are often the primary cause of hip and lower limb pain, according to Aletha Health.